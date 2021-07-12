No intention to enter politics in future, says actor Rajinikanth





The actor also disbanded Rajini Makkal Mandram, an organization he founded as a precursor of his promised political party, and revived his fan associations, without any affiliated branches.

An hour after reigniting speculation about the possibility of his entry into politics, actor Rajinikanth said on Monday categorically that he had no plans to enter politics in the future. He also dissolved Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), an organization he founded in 2018 as a forerunner of the political party he promised to launch to contest the 2021 State Assembly elections after announcing his political intentions in December 2017. The actor tweeted his clear statement hours after meeting with RMM officials. Rajinikanth’s next film, Annathe, is slated for release on Deepavali Day later this year. In the statement, he said: It is my duty to clarify the status and functions of RMM. It has become a question mark in the minds of executives and fans alike. I transformed Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Association into Rajini Makkal Mandram to form a political party and enter politics and created organizational positions at state and district level. However, what we wanted to do was not possible due to the circumstances. I do not intend to enter politics in the future. Therefore, RMM will be dissolved. Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Association will operate as before without any affiliated branches. An hour earlier, speaking to reporters outside his home in Chennai, Rajinikanth appeared to imply that he was considering playing politics in Tamil Nadu again. I was unable to meet with the RMM officials after saying that I could not go into politics. Annathe the shoot was delayed and then we had elections and then the Corons (second wave). I had gone to the United States for my check-up and came back. Should we continue RMM and what its functions will be … are some of the questions on the minds of RMM members and fans. And then there are questions as to whether I will enter politics in the future … I will discuss all this with the people in charge of RMM and then make an announcement, he said Monday morning. In the past, after long wait and anticipation, the superstar had finally decided not to enter politics during the last week of December 2020, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and his fragile health just weeks after announcing that ‘he would form a political group. party and stand for election to the State Assembly.

