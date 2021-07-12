Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate Vamika’s six-month-old







Anushka Sharma with her daughter Vamika

Image Credit: instagram.com/anushkasharma

New parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their daughter Vamika’s six-month-old with a picnic in a park in England. The couple, determined to protect their daughter from the paparazzi, shared footage of their outing without revealing the baby’s face. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika

Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Twitter

Her one smile can change our whole world! I hope we can both live up to the love you are looking at us with, kid. Happy 6 months to the three of us, Sharma captioned her Instagram post. The images reveal an idyllic setting where Kohli holds her daughter in her arms and shows her the sky. Sharma and Kohli, currently on a UK cricket tour, hosted Vamika on January 11. The high-profile couple, who are staple of the tabloids, have deliberately kept their baby out of prying eyes. Kohli, during an interaction, had explained how especially they care about not exposing their daughter to social media. We have decided as a couple not to expose our child to social media until she understands what social media is and can make her own choice, Kohli said. From the start, the couple made the decision to keep a low profile when it comes to their daughter. They even asked the paparazzi in India to refrain from taking pictures of their daughter. Hello, Thank you for all the love you have given us over the years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have just one request for you. We want to protect our child’s privacy and we need your help and support, they wrote in their note to the paparazzi. Kohli and Sharma are doing extremely well in their profession. As Kohli kicks him out of the park with his athletic prowess, Sharmas’ latest web series production, Pataal Lok, has been universally celebrated. The couple are often seen together enjoying each other’s company and traveling together when one is on a business trip.

