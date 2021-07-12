Arjun Kapoor Says It Always Seems Very Weird When Janhvi Kapoor Calls It Bhaiyya | Bollywood





Arjun Kapoor has said that he feels strange and new when Janhvi Kapoor addresses him as Arjun bhaiyya. Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor connected with their half-siblings, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, after Sridevis died in 2018. During a Clubhouse session with the Bollywood Film Club on Sunday, moderator Aniruddha Guha told Arjun Kapoor that Disney + Hotstar, while captioning his episode of Koffee With Karan with Janhvi Kapoor, translated Arjun bhaiyya as a brother. Arjun. It sounds a bit religious too, Brother Arjun, said Arjun. He added: The point is that Arjun bhaiyya always seems very strange to me, only because Anshula calls me bhai in a very strange way. Arjun bhaiyya is a very new thing. So when Janhvi says that, it still feels very, very new to me, actually. Arjun said he never asked Janhvi to call him by a specific name. I think it comes very naturally to Janhvi to call me Arjun bhaiyya because I never even told him, you should call me this or call me that, he said. See Also: Mahira Khan, Asked If She Got Her Nose Redone, Asks Cameraman To Zoom In On Her Nose. Watch the video Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie Kapoor. Boney then married Sridevi and they had two children – Janhvi and Khushi. When Sridevi died of an accidental drowning in 2018, Arjun and Anshula supported Boney, Janhvi and Khushi. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun spoke about his equation and that of Anshulas with Janhvi and Khushi. If I say that we are a perfect family, it will be wrong. It is not about different opinions, we are always different families trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have a great time when we’re together, but we’re still not as a unit. I don’t mean to sell a false lie that everything is perfect. It cannot be perfect, because we are still trying to understand each other, he said.

