Manjari Makijany, daughter of Mac Mohans: I still meet people who share great stories about her | Bollywood





Manjari Makijany, daughter of actor Mac Mohan, fondly remembered as Sambha de Sholay, has a huge heritage to build on and navigate the world of cinema. But, the screenwriter-filmmaker does not want to get stuck in one region, and that explains her absence from Bollywood. As a filmmaker, I don’t think I need to be limited to one place to tell stories. Stories are universal and I hope to tell stories that transcend borders, cultures and have universal appeal, Makijany tells us. Makijany is working on projects that reflect his connection to India imbued with a touch of universal appeal, such as Skater girl, which is located in a remote village in Rajasthan. The director, who previously worked on Wake up Sid! (2009) and Saat Khoon Maaf (2011), admits that a film like Skater girl would not have been funded if she was still in India. It would have been a risky and unconventional decision for many reasons, she says, and continues, It has been a wonderful learning journey over the past decade, from directing short films to assisting in movies. Hindi and international productions, selection as a director to participate in workshops and laboratories of Hollywood studios that value diversity in cinema. Makijany sees each of them as an important milestone along the way. She says her experiences in India and the United States are fertile ground to help her find her unique voice as a filmmaker. Speaking of her father’s legacy, she feels his honor to bear his name. We still meet people today who have the best stories to share about it. The goodwill he has in the industry and outside never fails to inspire us every day. He taught us values ​​and ethics that have marked us and he always told us to approach our work with integrity, explains the filmmaker. Then she directed a teenage drama about coming of age, Turn, with Abhay Deol in the lead. It was an exciting opportunity to present our Indian culture to an American audience through music. I also had the opportunity to work with Marius De Vries (composer Romeo Juliet, red Mill) and get Salim-Sulaiman to do an original song for the film, Makijany says, adding that the project allows him to bring together the best of both worlds.

