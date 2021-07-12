Black Widow’s end-credits scene does more than tease the future

This post contains a candid discussion of Marvel’s ending Black Widow movie. If you haven’t seen it yet, now’s the time to go.

If we look in the Marvel post-End of Game movies and TV shows for a unifying theme, a few like betrayal and hidden enemies posing as allies emerge. But above all, this era of Marvel storytelling is all about mourning the people we lost in the big battle of 2019 against Thanos. You can see Tony Stark’s absence haunting Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home while the two WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier struggling with the absence of Vision and Steve Rogers, respectively.

Black Widow, of course, is the long-awaited love letter and eulogy to that of Scarlett Johansson Natasha Romanoff. The reminder of what the MCU lost in her death is found in every frame of the film where Johansson exudes star power as she smiles, cries and struggles her way through a solo adventure. But the black Widow The final minutes, filmed several months after the main production ended, both serve as Natasha’s sharper farewell and indicate that the MCU may not be done mourning for its most talented spy.

After the credits, we see that Florence pugh Yelena Bolova finally got the dog she always wanted and is thriving in the new life she created for herself. Yelena visits her sister Natasha’s grave in a remote Ohio clearing. According to at Black Widow director Cate shortland, the out of the way location was inspired by Johansson’s claim that, unlike Tony Stark, Natasha would loathe a massive public funeral. So this monument to Natasha’s spirit (her body, presumably, is still somewhere on Sleep) is a private place that perhaps only a few visit.

While Johansson might be right that Natasha would prefer a private memorial, Romanoff fans were salty enough that Tony Stark single-handedly received the big start in the dying minutes of Avengers: Endgame. At the time, End of Game co-author Stephen McFeely Told The New York Times: Tonys this huge public figure and she’s been a number all the time. It wasn’t necessarily honest with the character to give him a funeral. End of Game co-director russian joe Told Entertainment tonight: Natasha has another movie coming out. Tony doesn’t. When you deal with real estate storytelling in a three hour movie, there isn’t much of it, and someone else has another movie coming up, there is always the option of wrapping up that other movie. In this movie, we had to put an end to Tony Stark.

Leaving aside the fact that the plot of Spider-Man: Far From Home strongly articulated around the legacy and lack of Tony Stark, not all fans were convinced by these explanations of the Avengers: Endgame creative. It is true, of course, that Tony Stark and Robert Downey Jr. are the characters that started it all for Marvel Studios in 2008, but putting Natasha’s funeral aside still stings because the character has been pushed back time and time again in the MCU.

In fact, a first version of a WandaVision the script tackled this unbalanced commemoration head-on. A production storyboard revealed that Wanda was saying angrily: I’m sick of everyone acting like Tony Stark is the only person we’ve lost. As if he was the only Avenger who ever existed. Too bad, then, if you’re Natasha, but at least she was flesh and blood, right? But where are the Vision memorials?

The final version of WandaVision did not call the MCU directly, but Black Widow director Cate Shortland said Empire she knew how Natasha fans felt: In End of Game, fans were upset that Natasha didn’t have a funeral. So what we did in this movie was allow the end to be the grief that individuals felt, rather than a great public outpouring. I think that’s a fitting ending for her.

This desire to commemorate Natasha and appease fans may have influenced the location of the film’s end-credits scene, but the substance of the scene itself was likely the result of Pugh’s outburst during his debut in the MCU. Two things happened between the main production of the Black Widow in October 2019 and this end-of-credits sequence shot in 2020: 1) Marvel executives got a glimpse of Pugh’s performance and 2) Disney + writers Hawk Eye the series had started to prepare for their season.

As various writers of the Disney + series have explained to me, to complete the cast of these shows, you often have to choose from a roster of available MCU characters. Sometimes TV writers are pushed by Marvel executives to go in a certain direction and sometimes characters are ripped off from them because they are needed for another show. Yes Hawk Eye needed a charismatic antagonist to hunt Jeremy Cavaliers Clint Barton, Marvel knew they had success at Pugh.

Pugh herself said Variety that until she shot the grave scene, she didn’t realize Marvel would be using her again so soon. (Fans were pretty sure she would appear in Hawk Eye since the actress cropped in Atlanta in early 2021.) End-credits scene reveals that of Julia Louis-Dreyfus character Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine. This character was supposed to debut here in Black Widow before a Covid programming reshuffle resulted in its first appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier where she recruited aspiring moralist Captain America John Walker (Wyatt Russell). Yelena says a few things to Val that make it clear that they have already been together before Val gave her the mission to find Clint Barton.