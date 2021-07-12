Video streaming revenue to hit $ 94 billion by 2025 – The Hollywood Reporter

The coronavirus pandemic, its fallout, and the reopening of economies following it are key themes in PricewaterhouseCoopers’ annual Global Entertainment & Media Outlook, which saw a 3.8% drop in global industry revenue to 2 Trillion dollars in 2020, the report’s “biggest year-annual decline”.

The study looks into the years 2021 to 2025, predicting that global industry revenues will rebound 6.5% this year “as more territories emerge from lockdown” and an additional 6.7% in 2022. “From 2020 to 2025, we are forecasting a compound annual growth rate of 5.0%, bringing revenues to $ 2.6 trillion,” notes PwC.

The company predicts that streaming video, or OTT, will reach $ 94 billion by the end of 2025, up 60%. This includes spending on subscription (over $ 81 billion) and transactional video (nearly $ 13 billion) on demand. But with economies opening up after the pandemic and competing for time and money, some consumers may become more selective about their entertainment services, including certain streaming products, said PwC director CJ Bangah. . Hollywood journalist.

“As consumers’ attention becomes more and more fragmented and people return to the outdoors, that $ 5.99 that they might have been willing to spend or $ 7.99 for the fourth or the fifth streaming service or that cable subscription may be overhauled, ”Bangah said. “Consumers will take a new look at where their money is going and, in some cases, make different decisions. So being in the top 1, 2, 3 sources of entertainment and media consumption that really add value.

In the United States, media and entertainment industry revenues in 2020 fell 4.5% from $ 717 billion to $ 685 billion, but will grow steadily to reach $ 855 billion in 2025 after reaching nearly $ 724 billion in 2021, according to PwC. Excluding access services, the sector will achieve for the period 2020-2025 a compound annual growth rate of more than 4% to reach 624 billion dollars.

But the global movie industry, including box office revenue, is facing a slow return to pre-pandemic levels that will take several years, according to forecasts. And many of the changes in consumer mindset and behavior that started or accelerated in 2020 will take years to occur.

“A global recession, the first since 2009 and only the second since 1944, is followed by a rapid but very asymmetric recovery,” PwC noted of the global fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The most notable and global driver of change in the industry is the increase in digital consumption. “Historically, increasing digitization has been a challenge as analog dollars were frequently replaced by digital dimes,” PwC noted. “But in 2020, consumer buy-in to all things digital helped offset large revenue losses in the broader global E&M industry.”

When it comes to global ad revenue, dollars follow eyeballs, with PwC forecasting a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025, driven by digital spend gains. “Internet ads follow attention and commerce,” the report says. “Internet advertising, slated to enter a period of slower growth, has been supported by the rapid adoption of e-commerce globally. “

Meanwhile, the PwC report notes that “the music industry, which many analysts believed to have been left behind by the digital age, is experiencing a renaissance, spurred by strong growth in digital streaming and a strong rebound. live performances “.

And “virtual reality is doing extremely well”, notes Bangah. “Games, including electronic sports, are also doing very well. “

But will people be returning in large numbers to multiplexes and other shared entertainment experiences after the pandemic? “There are tensions between protecting populations and maintaining people’s economic and psychological well-being, including the freedom to enjoy collective E&M experiences,” PwC said, urging, “Don’t erase the blockbuster.

Bangah adds, “We expect that some of the big blockbusters coming out this summer and fall will help the industry have significantly healthier revenues this year. But looking to the future, the growth of cinema is so closely tied to vaccination status, so it will take a few years for cinema to come out of this very marked decline that we saw last year with consumers being unable or unwilling to go. in the cinema given the risk profile. We don’t expect cinema to return to 2019 revenue levels until 2024. ”

Indeed, PwC calculates that total cinema revenues, including advertising, have increased from $ 44.4 billion in 2019 to $ 13.1 billion in 2020 and will reach $ 25.4 billion this year and nearly $ 45.2 billion in 2024. In this context, it forecasts global box office revenues of $ 23.0 billion in 2021 after $ 11.8 billion in 2020, against $ 40.7 billion in 2019, and a rise to $ 41.6 billion in 2024.

In North America, PwC predicts that box office revenue will drop from less than $ 2.3 billion in 2020, after $ 11.4 billion in 2019, to $ 4.9 billion this year and, eventually, $ 11.1 billion in 2025. For the United States alone, PwC predicts that box office revenue is expected to recover at a compound annual growth rate of 37.3% over the forecast period to reach 10 , $ 4 billion in 2025, 2.6 less than the total of $ 10.7 billion in 2019.

While traditional ways of consuming movies have been affected by the pandemic, the challenges of traditional television may have also been underscored by it, as consumers stuck at home have turned to the internet and television services. streaming, affecting television audiences and advertising. Competition from online advertising is only part of the reason, with demographics, especially younger people using streaming and other digital services, playing a role as well.

PwC’s Global Entertainment and Media Outlook predicts that broadcast TV revenue will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2025, when online and connected TV advertising revenue will contribute $ 22.6 billion. dollars to the global industry, just 1 billion less than multichannel TV advertising. .

And Bangah says THR that marketers seek to strike the right balance in a variety of ways these days. “There are some things marketers do differently when you look at everything that has happened in the past 18 months. Not only did we have the pandemic, we focused more on social justice, equity and inclusion, and we focused much more on corporate responsibility, including environmental, social and government pressures. “

So not only do marketers focus on delivering brand messages, but also advocating for their brand in an authentic and purposeful way. Bangah adds, “I think we’re going to see more fluidity in the way marketers manage their spending and make decisions about how they approach the market and who they’re willing to partner with.