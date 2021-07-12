Entertainment
West Hollywood pop-up brings back the era of video stores
Have you ever missed the era of video stores? As a kid of the ’80s and’ 90s, I can’t even imagine what my formative years would have been without my local video stores. I used to spend hours and hours walking around, browsing VHS covers, and chatting about movies with the employees. In fact, for years and years in my late teens / early twenties, I was! Sure, the video stores are basically gone now, but the nostalgia remains, and now Netflix is giving people a taste of those bygone days with their own “Fear Street Rentals” pop-up experience. Our own JimmyO checked out this pretty cool interactive install which, of course, ties into the one from Netflix. Fear Street Trilogy (read our reviews for the first two installments here and here).
Located on Melrose in West Hollywood, Netflix describes the pop-up as follows:
Outside, FEAR STREET RENTAL is a 90s video rental showcase, and inside it’s an immersive experience that takes you back in time and brings the horrors of Shadyside to life in 1994, 1978, and 1666. Filled with iconography and artwork. Easter Eggs from the Fear Street Trilogy and a Secret Passage that takes you into the world of 1978 (Camp Nightwing) & 1666 (The Church), the pop-up is an experience designed for horror and Fear Street fans .
The event is free and open to the public. Admission is on a first come, first served basis.
It’s a cute little idea if you ask me. RL Stine’s Fear Street books were such a staple of the video store era that something like that just seems fitting. The two movies we’ve had so far look like loving returns to the kind of video store horror flicks we used to binge on all the time when we were kids. It’s cool that they are giving the new generation, these movies are geared towards a taste of the experience of going to a video store.
Check out all of Jimmy’s photos below (with a loud scream from JoBlo from awesome trilogy director Leigh Janiak), and if you’re in the LA area, check out the pop-up for yourself. He runs up Sunday July 18, and, as indicated above, free entry. You can also get more information on FearStreetRentals.com
