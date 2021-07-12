How “Devdas” Became One of Bollywood’s Most Expensive Movies





Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Devdas released 19 years ago today. And it is thanks to his extravagance that we were able to enter the opulent universe of the director, who spared no effort to make his film a visual extravagance. Bhansali established his strong visual aesthetic with the 1999 film Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam. But with Devdas, he shaped a world that ultimately defined his philosophy, according to the Indian Express. With Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, Devdas was one of the most expensive films in Hindi cinema until 2002. The effect of his carefully planned costumes dictated Indian fashion for some time. Its huge museum-like settings – a mainstay for a Bhansali film today – left viewers in awe at the time. As Bhansali’s epic turns 19, here’s a look at what was behind its creation. 1. Cost of making a mammoth Devdas released as the most expensive Hindi film ever made. Costing around 500 million INR (Rs50 crore), Devdas has become a gigantic project. The producer of the film Bharat Shah was even arrested in 2001 after an investigation revealed that one of his films had been financed by the “underworld”. Devdas was still in production at that time and its future was in jeopardy. 2. The grandiose sets that are worth millions The film’s intricate sets played a huge role in its rising cost. It took seven to nine months to make these sets. The most expensive set was the Chandramukhi kotha which cost around INR 120 million. The whole of Paro’s house was made from stained glass. This set used over 1.2 lakh of stained glass and cost around INR 30 million. 3. Power of 700 men of light Back then, a film set usually had two or three generators for electricity, but on Devdas a record 42 generators were used due to the lights needed to make the film. Cinematographer Binod Pradhan used 2,500 lights operated by over 700 lightmen, resulting in the film’s impressive visuals. 4.INR 1.5 million outfits for Madhuri Designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, each extraordinary outfit worn by Madhuri Dixit in the film costs around INR 1.5 million. In addition to this, a ghaghra that she was to wear for Kahe Chhed Cheed Mohe, which weighed about 30kgs, had to be replaced because dancing in it became a challenge. 5. Aishwarya’s wardrobe of 600 saris It was after designer Neeta Lulla and director Bhansali bought around 600 Kolkata saris that Paro’s look was created. Different sarees had to be mixed to create looks for her character. And a new style of drape had to be applied to these sarees, which took about three hours a day. While a traditional saree is 6 meters long, Paro’s sarees were 8-9 meters long. 6. Spend two years in music The iconic songs of the film took two years for Ismail Darbar. Recording of each song took about 10 days, after which it was mixed 8-9 times. Darbar and Bhansali got their heads blocked during this time, but resolved their differences later. One of the lines of Dola Nous Dola was changed by Nusrat Badr at the last minute which further increased the cost. 7. Make the highest grossing movie of the year In 2002, Devdas was the first winner of the year by hitting around INR 420 million domestically, which was a big deal at the time. Devdas has also had a gala abroad since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The film’s musical rights were sold for INR 125 million. Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

