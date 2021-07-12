



What’s the worst that can happen? When your work becomes the site of total discrimination for you. Recently on Twitter, Gulshan Devaiah shared that aside from nepotism, there are other things in Bollywood that need to change. He says, so Festivalis made on nepotism “people are separated according to their job profile, with separate dining rooms also to be abolished. What bothers me more than nepotism in Bollywood S1 E02:

Sets that separate people based on their job profile with separate dining rooms. Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) June 28, 2021 Gulshan said Hindustan times “It’s a very common phenomenon. It happens across the spectrum, whether it’s film sets, commercials or TV sets. I’ve seen it since my time working here. not happen on all sets, but a lot of trays do. While the work culture can be hard to survive as a result of politics, discrimination, and wage gaps, the list goes on and on. Gulshan’s Tweet opened a box of worms with other industry Twitter users who have stepped forward to talk about workplace segregation in Bollywood. Not only a separate dining area, but also a separate food grade. 🙁 – Keyu shah (keyu_shah) June 28, 2021 Socially awkward distancing. Sarcas_me (@Churanetor) June 28, 2021 I worked as an AD, and absolutely hated it. From what I have heard, this is not the case with Rohit Shetty. He is known to treat his crew well. It actually works both ways. Once I was eating in the fighters area and I was called ki aap yahaan se kyun khaa rahe ho. – Harihar (@harihar_goswami) June 28, 2021 Hahaha … Yes exactly. I worked as an unpaid AD on a TV show for the biggest production house. Each crew has their own menu. Definitely not spot any paneer, candy, or any other food the camera or production crew probably has. – An Animess (@An_Animesh) June 28, 2021 The ensemble of Sanjay Leela Bhansali also believes in Method Acting for the crew. Even the spot boy from a specific pay scale group is not allowed to fetch water for someone from another lower pay scale group.

No wonder the sets look like the Taj Mahal, new ways to cut your hands. Momita Jaisi (@momitajaisi) June 28, 2021 It reminds me of that episode of Friends where Joey works at the Ross Museum and goes against the rules of white coats and blue coats. pic.twitter.com/yyFXKxxHiL Omkar Kulkarni #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@ om2kool) June 28, 2021 Unfortunately, this is happening everywhere. Research institutes, corporate offices, defense services (saw it firsthand), government offices .. separate dining rooms, difference in food quality, separate toilets, separate elevators in buildings for officers and the staff – pooja barak (@Barak_Pooja) June 29, 2021 A 1st AD on n TVC asked me to stop eating, take my plate and move around because I was a junior and I cannot sit at the table with the director and the DoP. I stopped eating. It was disgusting. Remember that the skewers hidden under the buffet table are not for those on whose backs the sets run. – sakshi gulati (@ sakshi_gulati21) June 29, 2021 In an industry with high levels of poorly educated “stars”, their star families and children, associated with elitism, in a country like India riddled with vices like castism and social untouchability, I can never expect much from these people! That’s why we need more people like you! – Khatavkar Sourabh (Khatavkar_IN) June 28, 2021 It also happens in Hollywood. There is a class hierarchy when it comes to who eats where. Some productions also have different pay scales for extras. Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) June 28, 2021 We all deserve dignity and this segregation must end.

