Shreya Ghoshal ends 19 in Bollywood, remembers first Devdas movie

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most popular playback singers in India. She has recorded songs for films, albums in various languages ​​and also won prestigious awards for her work. The singer ended 19 years in Bollywood on July 12 with her first movie Devdas. She shared a post recalling how she started her professional career at the age of 16.

SHREYA GHOSHAL CELEBRATES 19 YEARS IN BOLLYWOOD

Shreya Ghoshal recently became the mother of a baby boy, whom she and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya named Devyaan. As she embraces motherhood, the singer is also celebrating the 19th anniversary of her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansalis’ film Devdas. She took to Instagram to mark the day with a post.

Shreya thanked director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for believing in her at the age of 16 and expressed gratitude to her parents for always being by her side. 19 years ago that day I made my Hindi Films debut in the iconic movie #Devdas. The magical years of creating music are still vivid in my memories. Always grateful to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir for believing in this 16 year old girl .. And my parents for being there day and night with me to make me who I am today. @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @madhuridixitnene @apnabhidu #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions # 19YearsOfDevdas # 19YearsofShreyaGhoshal (sic), wrote Shreya Ghoshal.

She also paid tribute to the late actor Dilip Kumar by sharing his black and white photo. He died on July 7 in Mumbai at the age of 98. The legendary actor played the main character in the 1955 film Devdas. As we turn 19, we salute the legend. Devdas then, now and forever (sic) read the post.

ABOUT SHREYA GHOSHAL

Shreya Ghoshal always wanted to be a playback singer, which is why she started taking music lessons at the age of four. She was first noticed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansalis’ mother Leela Bhansali when she won the reality show singing Sa Re Ga Ma. For her work in Devdas, Shreya received a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award for Best Reading Singer and a Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent.

The 37-year-old has also appeared as a judge on several reality TV shows, such as Indian Idol and Indian Idol Junior. Shreya Ghoshal married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on February 5, 2015, after dating for almost 10 years. The couple welcomed their first child on May 22, 2021.

