Mumbai model accuses police of inaction after receiving death threats after accusing 9 Bollywood celebrities of sexual assault

A 28-year-old model, Apeernah, received death threats after Mumbai police refused to take action against 9 Bollywood celebrities accused of raping and assaulting her.

According to reports, the model had filed a complaint with the Bandra police station and an FIR was registered on May 26. Accusing the police of inaction, she said her perpetrators should be held accountable if anything abnormal happens to her before the case is closed. She had named photographer Colston Julian, actor Jackky Bhagnani, Krishan Kumar (T-series), Nikhil Kamat, Sheel Gupta, Ajit Thakur, Gurjot Singh, Vishnu Induri and Anirban Blah (Kwan Entertainment) in the FIR. The woman accused the men of “harassing” her using fake Instagram accounts.

I’ve blocked hundreds of fake accounts and reported some because they had pretty self-explanatory photos and words and usernames like @ bitchurdead887, @ terimaak231__, or something like @bulletzngunzz. I spoke to the investigator about the death threats sent after I registered the FIR against these high profile men. He suggested that I go to the nearest police station to register a new case. But I am not willing to visit the police station again as it took me weeks to register the first FIR and none of the defendants have been arrested so far, ”the model told Mid-Day .

The woman said she had no enemies in the world other than the accused. She informed that defendant Anirban Blah previously asked the court to seek early bail, but was dismissed on July 5. “The police haven’t arrested him yet. I don’t know in which direction the investigation is going, “she lamented. Apeernah said she was forced to delete her Facebook account and had to stop using Instagram for 2 years.

Screenshot of fake accounts blocked by Apeernah

Mumbai Police say they followed legal procedures

In their defense, the police said they opposed the early bail of the accused Anirban Blah in court. Deputy Police Inspector (Bandra) Sagar Nikam said: “Anirban Blah’s release on bail was denied only because the police opposed the accused’s request. We followed all legal procedures before nailing the accused. Also, Blah is not in Mumbai. He’s somewhere in Hyderabad. We emailed him a notice. So far, we have recorded the statements of five defendants in the case.

According to Sagar Nikam, the Bandra police team visited all of the crime scenes mentioned by Apeernah. Asking the victim to cooperate with the cops, he said the CCTV footage was recovered in a few places. He added that the statement of 20 people was also recorded. When asked about the death threats, Nikam said, I told her to go to the nearest police station to register a new FIR.

A Bandra Police official said police teams were not sent to other states for fear of contracting Covid-19. “If the offense is recent and heinous, we immediately send our agents to arrest the defendants who are hiding in other states. But this case is different because the infringement took place a long time ago. Thus, our agents collected all the electronic evidence and recorded the statements of the persons linked to it, ”he said.

The context of the case

In an Instagram post on April 12, Apernah revealed how she was, she had been physically and emotionally abused by Julian Colston while on a work assignment. She said, (Colston said) You have a lot of potential! You would do well in the Indian market and even better internationally like New York and Miami .. because you have boobs .. not London, they prefer stick figures. I prefer your body type and you also have a lovely face and personality, most of the models I meet are like dead .. let me take some pictures of you and put them in some magazines .. and I can even tell you. see doing the kind of commercial work I do

She further added how the photographer had manipulated her into believing he could make her a model. .. but you are too nice, the role models are supposed to be fake and arrogant (AS I AM) and you live too far away .. let me work on you! I am sure you will be a big hit here! ..f * ck your agency, I can make you a model .. come on, let’s watch a movie and talk about it, don’t worry, I see enough naked women around, I won’t touch you, be comfortable.

Apeernah pointed out that Julian Colston sexually assaulted several women in the same way, but everyone is afraid to report him. Forget the physical assault what about the mental and psychological trauma it has caused over the years? Mother fuck blocked me a long time ago and never posted any of my pics let alone put them in a magazine so I thought maybe it was time to enjoy her boobs and what whatever, she stressed.

The 28 year old model concluded that I had to stop attending fashion events and parties because he approached, harassed and told me not to talk to this guy, this guy that I can’t believe at one point that I had respect for him. Now I could watch him get run over by a truck and not feel bad because that is what he deserves. I have all the evidence and the messages and emails. It’s a bit late for me, but I’m trying to protect the next girl. She had shared photos where Julian Colston could be seen naked in her bedroom.