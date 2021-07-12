Drive concludes agreements with Asia; HBO Europe visits Hollywood on set – TBI Vision





Drive concludes deals in Asia Broadcasters across Asia have acquired more than 35 hours of factual content following deals with UK distributor Drive. ViuTVsixin Hong Kong has won a total of six titles, includingAuschwitz Untold: in color, produced by Fulwell73 for Channel 4 and History Channel USA; The spy who stole the atomic bomb from Oxford Digital Media; Building Star Trek deYap FilmsforSmithsonianandDiscovery Canada, two seasons of History of Brittany, produced by Blakeway for channel 5; Volatile by Blink Films for Nova and Channel 4 and Cash in guest room byFriel Kean Films for Discovery UK. Also in Hong Kong, four other titles were sold to RTHK;10 mistakes that sank the Titanic, produced by Blink Films for Channel 5, Reef Rescue, produced by Merit Motions Pictures, Les Films a Cinq / CAPA PRESSE and ARTE France in association with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Vulcan Productionsl Should we bomb Auschwitz from Oxford Films for BBC2 and WNET and The good nazi by Associated ProducersforVision TV. Rescue of the reef and 10 mistakes that sank the Titanic were also taken over by NHK Japan, while Discovery Japan acquiredThe trains that changed the world, produced by Octoberf or Channel 5. Hubu Media Group for CCTV China won two Drive titles: First contact: the lost Amazon tribe by Ronachan Films for Channel 4 and Australia on fire: climate emergency for ITN Productions channel 4. HBO Europe visits Hollywood on set HBO Europe, owned by WarnerMedia, signed a global contract for 104 episodes of Hollywood on set with distributor Prime Entertainment Group. The series, which takes place behind the scenes of the shooting of Hollywood films, will be broadcast in the territories of Eastern and Central Europe through the HBO group of networks Europes. Primes Sales Director Alexandra Marguerite commented: We are very proud to announce this new contract with HBO Europe. The diversity and quality of our entertainment catalog continues to be chosen by such large and successful cinema networks as HBO and it is a real satisfaction.

