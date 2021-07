7 facts you might not know about Turkish actor Kerem Brsin – Emirates Woman

Has gained immense popularity, especially in the past year after appearing in Turkish drama series Sen Çal Kapimi (You knock on my door) Along with his co-star and now girlfriend Hande Erçel, we take a look at a few facts you might not know about actor Kerem Bürsin. He grew up in the USA While born in Istanbul, Turkey, Bürsin’s family moved a lot to live in countries such as Scotland, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. In 1999, when he was 12 years old, his family moved to Texas in the United States, where Bürsin completed his school years and attended university – Emerson College in Boston. His film debut dates back to 2006 Bürsin started his acting career by appearing on the big screen in 2006, after being cast in a film titled Thursday. The film focused on a talented young assassin who was ready to resume a normal life, but he had one last assignment before he did. He won the Seoul International Best Actor Award Bürsin went on to star in television shows such as Waiting for the sun (2013-2014) and a matter of honor (2014-2015). He went on to win the Seoul International Best Actor Award, which recognizes excellence in television drama productions around the world. His net worth is in the millions According to Top Planet Info, the net worth of the actor would have exceeded 2 million dollars (7.35 million Dhs) in 2020. He has an impeccable style Whether he’s seen on the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards or just posing for a photo on Instagram, the actor looks utterly dapper in every outfit. From crisp white shirts to well-fitting suits, he’s definitely a style icon for his loyal fan base. He has been an ambassador for several renowned brands During his career, Bürsin had been offered the role of being the face of a popular denim brand called Mavi, in addition to working for other popular brands such as Lipton, Nike, Nescafé and many more. other. He is currently working on the television series You steal my door Being one of the most watched series to date, the show’s name translates to “You Knock on My Door” and premiered last year. Starring actor Hande Erçel, the duo claim to be engaged in the series, as the comedy begins and the romance begins to awaken. The couple captivated fans with their onscreen chemistry, which translated into real life with the couple confirming their romance offscreen earlier this year. – For more on the luxury lifestyle, news, fashion and beauty, follow Emirates Woman on Facebook and Instagram Images: Kerem Bürsin Instagram

