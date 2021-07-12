Entertainment
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar gains weight for Raksha Bandhan
An exciting update for all fans of global superstar Akshay Kumar around the world is that their favorite Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is gaining weight for Raksha Bandhan.
Outside of Bell Bottom we all know that the most anticipated movie of this year 2021 is without a doubt also Raksha Bandhan and for moviegoers and moviegoers this is incredible news since their favorite star is back at the mill and currently in lights, camera and action mode in which bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar gains weight for Raksha Bandhan.
It’s true and real that bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is putting on weight for Raksha Bandhan.
READ ALSO – Bell Bottom release marks Bollywood’s comeback in theaters around the world
This image which clearly shows the global fitness icon and iconic globally beloved superstar before and after the drastic transformation from Sooryavanshi’s time until now in this on-going film which is being set in Mumbai, clearly shows his love and love. dedication to the profession of him being the all-rounder superstar who can pull off any ready-made character with ease and confidence, which is why he has also managed to pique the curiosity of fans, subscribers and internet users and also created a buzz about what exactly her character will look like. like in this film produced by famous filmmaker Aanand L Rai which is also one of the most anticipated reasons to look ahead and wait for this film.
There is no denying that Akshay Kumar has maintained strong fitness standards throughout his career. artistic and so on.
However, recently, he had the chance to let go and to feast to their heart’s content. Akshay who plays a character from Delhi in Aanand L Rais Raksha Bandhan had to build up his muscles for the film. Interestingly, he also had to lose six pounds to look slimmer as a cop for Sooryavanshi.
However, the actor doesn’t complain at all and does talk about it, he shares, “I really like the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I’m able to do it in a healthy way. took 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also gave me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing! “he exclaims.
Kumar, who is currently filming for Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai, will share screen space with five new faces who portray his sisters in the film.
