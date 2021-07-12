Entertainment
Former Bears linebacker mayor of Palatine promotes team move to Arlington Heights
Jim Schwantz is in a unique position to address the possibility of the Chicago Bears moving to Arlington Park.
Not only would the former Bears linebacker be closer to the stadium – as a co-host of the pre-game and post-game WBBM radio shows for two decades now – but as the mayor of a town which borders the racetrack, Schwantz believes a Bears moving to Arlington Heights would produce positive economic benefits for Palatine and other neighboring areas.
“It would be an exceptional thing for everyone involved,” said Schwantz, who played for the Chicago NFL franchise in 1992-93 and 1998 before becoming mayor of Palatine in 2009. “When you speak of a venue entertainment that would potentially be something used 12 months a year – not just 10 games – hopefully the Bears play more than 10 – that would be great for the area. Not just Arlington Heights, but for all of us in the northern suburbs -Where is. “
Schwantz, whose day job is in sales for Von Sydow’s Moving & Storage, thinks the Bears organization’s announced interest in owning the 326-acre racetrack makes good business sense.
He acknowledged that the team could exercise bargaining power over the city of Chicago in hopes of securing a new or revised lease or improvements to Soldier Field. But Schwantz also said the scenery has changed since the organization’s previous attempts to move to the suburbs, including Elk Grove Village in the late 1990s and Arlington Park in the mid-1970s.
“It goes to the root of what the Bears are trying to do, which is long term stability, hosting football games and producing on Sundays,” he said.
Schwantz, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 1994, praised that team’s colorful owner, Jerry Jones, for changing the way sports business is conducted and providing a blueprint for NFL stadiums profitability.
Since opening in 2009, AT&T Stadium – affectionately known as “Jerry World” – has not only been home to the Cowboys, but has also hosted the Super Bowl, NCAA basketball’s Final Four, the NBA All- Star Game and a host of college football matches, concerts and other events.
Schwantz doesn’t envision anything on the scale of the massive Arlington, Texas stadium being built in Arlington Heights. But to operate a Bears stadium in the suburbs, Schwantz said, it would have to have a retractable roof to allow year-round use and ancillary entertainment uses that could capture an audience for an entire day.
“The Bears run a football team. They are very good at what they do. Game days are a lot of fun at Soldier Field. But they are not in the entertainment business outside of what they would do in football. They I should partner with someone for the entertainment side, “Schwantz said.” In Chicago, if you don’t look at the boats or come up close, you walk around the property, see the colonnades, l ‘history and architecture that Soldier Field has to offer. But if you want to do anything beyond that, you have to leave the field. “
Schwantz said more than three-quarters of people he spoke to were in favor of the Bears moving to Arlington Heights. The biggest downside at some point, he said, is the expected traffic that would come with the Bears games and other big events at Arlington Park.
But he said any redevelopment would take years to materialize, and planning for the associated impact on local roads would involve discussions with the Illinois Department of Transportation, local municipalities and other stakeholders.
For now, Schwantz remains on the sidelines, having no formal discussion about the future of Arlington Park with his Arlington Heights counterpart.
“It’s their backyard. I wouldn’t be interested in Arlington Heights giving me any suggestions on things going on here at Palatine,” he said. “There is certainly a regional advantage for all of us – all of the northwestern and northern suburbs. But I’m confident their staff and elected officials will certainly get it right.”
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210712/palatine-mayor-a-one-time-bears-linebacker-favors-team-moving-to-arlington-heights
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]