Beijing to order Tencent Music to drop music label exclusivity





Chinese music technology company Tencent Holdings has been ordered by the country’s antitrust regulator to give up exclusive rights to music labels it has used to compete with smaller rivals, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) will also fine him 500,000 yuan ($ 77,150) for failing to report acquisitions of the Kuwo and Kugou apps, people affected by a claim told Reuters. lighter sanction than the forced sale indicated earlier this year. SAMR, Tencent Holdings and Tencent Music Entertainment Group did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. The move is the latest in a crackdown aimed at reducing the economic and social power of China’s once poorly regulated internet giants. The campaign, which began late last year, included a record fine of 18 billion yuan on e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for abusing its market position. In April, Reuters reported that SAMR was aiming to fine Tencent Holdings at least 10 billion yuan and that the social media leader was pushing for leniency. Reuters also reported that SAMR had told Tencent Music that it may have to sell Kuwo and Kugou. Instead, SAMR will no longer require a sale but will impose a fine of up to 500,000 yuan for failing to properly report app purchases in 2016 for antitrust review, the people said on Monday. “Personally, I think this sanction is insufficient and even a boon to Tencent. The acquisitions would obviously restrict competition in the market and should have been vetoed,” said You Yunting, an attorney for the firm of Shanghai-based DeBund lawyers. “This is too little of a blow to Tencent Music’s dominant position in the market,” said You, an antitrust commentator. Reuters could not determine whether Tencent Holdings faces further antitrust sanctions beyond the expected ruling on Tencent Music, the dominant music streamer in China. SAMR announced on Saturday that it would block Tencent Holdings’ plans to merge China’s two largest video game streamers, Huya Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Ltd. for antitrust reasons, confirming a previous Reuters report. Exclusivity Tencent Music, the Chinese equivalent of Spotify Technology SA, had sought exclusive broadcasting rights with labels such as Universal Music Group, Sony Music Group and Warner Music Group Corp to beat the competition. It was the subject of a SAMR investigation in 2018, which ended the following year after the company agreed not to renew some of its exclusive rights, which normally expire after three years, Reuters previously reported. . He nevertheless retained the exclusive rights to the music of certain groups, including Jay Chou, one of the most influential Chinese-speaking artists in the world. After SAMR’s latest ruling, Tencent Music will at least be able to retain the rights to the music of some national independent groups, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The loss of exclusive rights means that Tencent Music will likely have to redouble its efforts to create a more interactive and vibrant community to engage with its users. The company has also diversified its content with long-form shows and live talk shows to attract more paying users as well as advertisers. Tencent Music faces a growing challenge from ByteDance, which uses its Douyin app and Chinese version of TikTok to promote music backed by sophisticated algorithms.

