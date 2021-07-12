Penn National Gaming to Open Hollywood Casino York on August 12





WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania & SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania, July 12, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) today announced its intention to open the Hollywood Casino York to the public on Thursday, August 12.eat noon, pending final customary regulatory approvals. Located in the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, the Category 4 Casino is the third Penn Nationals establishment in Pennsylvania, joining the Hollywood Casino at the Penn National Race Course in Grantville and the Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington. A fourth property, Hollywood Casino Morgantown, is slated to open later this year. “The countdown to our grand opening begins today,” said Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino York. “We were very pleased to welcome guests soon to this magnificent new property, where they will be able to experience top notch games, dining and entertainment.” The approximately 80,000 square foot facility will include approximately 500 slot machines and 24 table games, with a maximum capacity of 750 slot machines and 40 table games. Hollywood Casino York will also offer a Barstool Sportsbook and a Race Book; Dinner and drinks, casual restaurant and bar; and the Classic Grill takeaway restaurant. Prior to the inauguration, Penn National will host two invite-only test days, with proceeds from the games going to charities in the area, including York County Veterans Awareness, York County Food Bank, A helping hand from Mr. Sandys veterans and local VFW and American Legion posts. “We are thrilled to support the work of these amazing York County organizations,” said Warren. “Penn National is committed to actively engaging in the community and partnering with valuable groups to help those in need. “ Career opportunities are available at Hollywood Casino York. Interested applicants can visit the Hollywood Casino York Career center, located on the lower level of the York Galleria Mall, next to the casino. Various positions are available in Casino Operations, Food and Beverage, Security and Surveillance, Human Resources, Marketing and more, pending regulatory approval. Potential future team members can learn more or apply in person at the Career Center or online at https://www.pngaming.com/careers by typing “York” in the career offer search field. The story continues About Penn National Gaming With the largest and most diverse regional gaming footprint in the country, comprising 42 properties in 20 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omnichannel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company’s properties include approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar and L’Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, manages retail sports betting across the company’s entire portfolio, as well as online social casino, bingo and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool exclusively promotes the Company’s land and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to of its national audience. The Company’s omnichannel approach is enhanced by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its more than 20 million members for their loyalty to retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set. offers, experiences and levels of service in Industry. Forward-looking statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “expects”, “believes”, “estimates” , “Projects”, “intentions”, “plans”, “objective”, “seeks”, “can”, “will”, “should” or “anticipate” or negative or other variations of these or similar words, or through discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Specifically, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the openness and intended amenities of York Casino. These statements are all subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could significantly affect the financial results and future activities of the company. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (a) the magnitude and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic conditions, capital markets, unemployment, consumer spending and liquidity, financial condition, supply chain, corporate and personnel operations; and (b) other factors as discussed in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on the Form 8-K, each filed with the United States. Security and Trade Commission. The Company does not intend to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events described in this press release may not occur. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005091/en/ Contacts Jeff Morris

Vice-President, Public Affairs

Penn National Gaming

610 / 373-2400

[email protected]

