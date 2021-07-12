Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan at Deepika Padukone: Let These Stylish Bollywood Beauties Chase Your Monday Blues
Blue has always been associated with the feeling of sadness and boredom, but count on these stylish Bollywood celebrities to make it trendy. Check it out
Blue is the only color that is often associated with sadness and boredom. But, when it comes to Bollywood celebrities, they know all the right manners to make a statement and the blue hue seems to be their favorite. From dresses to trendy outfits in monochrome ensembles, actresses have always made sure to make a statement in blue and we have enough proof of that.
First up, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who repeatedly chooses some of the most amazing royal blue outfits. While her sequined dress has turned quite a few heads, this gorgeous blue satin number remains our favorite. The actress wore it on vacation with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and it’s clearly one of the prettiest blue dresses.
Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, has gone for shades of blue and this monochrome look is definitely a trendy treat. The actress let the outfit do the talking and kept the rest of her look simple.
Coming to a desi look, Alia Bhatt stole the show in this palazzo saree. The new-age outfit is perfect for any millennial and the actress took it a step further with her contrasting pink jewelry and it’s one of the best ways to make a statement.
Blue seems to be a staple for Katrina Kaif and her floral lehenga still tops many desi rankings. The actress opted for this flowery skirt in the hue of blue that sported pockets as she paired it with a blouse in darker hues. With a trendy necklace and a matching dupatta, Kat completed her look!
Stepping away from desi looks, Sara Ali Khan went all out with her inflated blue number. She chose the tulle dress for a red carpet event that sported a high-low hem. With a messy ponytail and neutral makeup, Sara rocked the blue dress like a pro!
Which look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.
