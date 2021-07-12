Eaton County Fair is back, and it started with a rodeo





CHARLOTTE, Michigan. The Eaton County Fair kicked off Sunday night with a good old-fashioned rodeo. Scott Underwood 2021 Were going to ride horses and ride bulls and rop, and the girls are going to have their horses run around a clover leaf pattern, Joe Johnston, owner of Super Kicker Rodeo Production. Lauren Shields 2021 Scott Underwood, marketing manager for the Eaton County Fair Board of Directors, said they were excited to be back this year. Last year’s fair was canceled due to COVID-19. This was only the second cancellation in fairs with more than 100 years of history. We hope for a really good turnout, “said Underwood.” I think people are excited to get back to normal life and want to experience the good old American carnival: fried food, rodeos, motocross, all of them. groups, and excitement. Johnston said his rodeo will be in about 24 fairs this summer, with the Eaton County Fair being the first. We try to keep everything moving very quickly. It’s good family fun, “said Johnston.” We have a puzzle game for the kids and a local race to get the kids involved in the rodeo. Chris DeBaeke is the rodeo clown of Super Kicker Rodeo Production. Lauren Shields 2021 It’s just a lot of fun, ”DeBaeke said. “I mean, I got my nose broken five times and my wife did it twice, so I got used to it. Rodeo announcer Brandon Donald laughed, “That’s right.” Donald continued, these cowboys and cowgirls, they come to town to win. They are all aggressive and this is no joke. It’s electric from start to finish, you’re going to have a great time. Without a doubt. Lauren Shields 2021 It was Karoline Gailey’s first rodeo. We’re here because this girl is passionate about horses and rodeo, “said her mom Kendra Gailey, holding her in her arms.” She’s been pumped all weekend. The Eaton County Fair will host a second rodeo Monday night, along with many other events throughout the week. The last day of the fairs will be Saturday. For more information on the Eaton County Fair, Click here. FOX 47 News, 2021 Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website . Keep in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for newsletters sent by email to your inbox. Choose from these options: Latest News, Severe Weather, School Closures, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts. Follow us on twitter Like us on facebook

