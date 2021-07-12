HyperX Welcomes TimTheTatman as Global Brand Ambassador | Business





FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 12, 2021– HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and the brand leader in games and esports, today announced one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, Tim TimTheTatman Betar, as its latest Ambassador global brand to join HyperX. Betar has been broadcasting on Twitch since 2012 and with nearly seven million subscribers, it currently has one of the most followed channels. As a HyperX Hero and Ambassador, Betar will participate in a variety of HyperX brand stories and marketing activities, including virtual feeds and the development of original content creation. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005156/en/ HyperX Welcomes TimTheTatman as Global Brand Ambassador (Photo: Business Wire) I look forward to this partnership with HyperX, Betar said. I love the way HyperX always puts the gaming community first and the upcoming projects we’re working on for tatmanarmy are super exciting. As one of the oldest streamers on Twitch, Betar is currently at the forefront of the game thanks to his innate ability to connect with others. With a hilarious personality and a propensity for making people laugh, Betar entertains viewers by playing a variety of titles including Call of Duty, Fortnite, Overwatch, Counter-Strike, World of Warcraft, Fall Guys and more. HyperX is delighted to welcome TimTheTatman to the HyperX brand ambassador family, said Khoi Nguyen, head of influencer marketing, HyperX. We look forward to creating authentic gaming experiences with TimTheTatman and the tatmanarmy. As a HyperX Brand Ambassador, Betar will receive the HyperX Heros treatment, including his own hero artwork inspired by his player character. He joins a team of internationally recognized talent on the HyperX roster, including footballer JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball player Gordon Hayward, ice hockey player Filip Forsberg, international footballer Dele Alli, professional racing driver Sage Karam, and more of 25 global streamers and influencers from the HyperX family. About HyperX For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for providing products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance and reliability. Under the WERE ALL GAMERS slogan, HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as famous ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts. and around the world, because they meet the strictest product specifications. and are built with the best components in their class. For more information, please visit www.hyperxgaming.com. About HP HP Inc. creates technology that improves the lives of everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we design experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com. Editor’s Note: For more information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791 (Voice) or mark.tekunoff @ hyperx.com. Press images are available in the press room here. HyperX and the HyperX logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the United States and / or other countries. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005156/en/ CONTACT: Mark Tekunoff HyperX 714-438-2791 [email protected] Bhoot Walt & Company for HyperX 408-369-7200 ext 1056 [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY MATERIAL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SOURCE: HyperX Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/12/2021 6:15 a.m. / DISC: 07/12/2021 6:17 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005156/en

