Sophie Choudry’s Impeccable Pilates Moves Are The Perfect Monday Motivation | Health





Still the only one to add fun to a robust workout, Bollywood actor Sophie Choudry and his fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala are often seen giving fans a preview of their Pilates session at the gym and this week is no different as the duo made us pay until they hit the grind with rejuvenated energies. Sharing Sophie’s fitness journey from a history of multiple injuries like a sliding disc to now a better version of herself, Yasmin provided insight into Bollywood divas training on different Pilates equipment and that’s all the workout motivation we need to get up and hit the gym this Monday. Recently, Yasmin shared a video from the Pilates studio where she was seen sweating with Sophie and flaunting killer abs. The duo were first seen playing Snake on Reformer, followed by Robot Arms on Core Align. Reformers are training machines that improve core stability as well as good postural alignment in those who use them for workouts. A Pilates studio may seem like a war zone to you, but it does wonders for those looking for a well-toned and strong body. Then they played Arabesque on Core Align. The arabesque is a ballet posture where the body is bent forward from the hip on one leg while keeping one arm extended forward and placing the other arm and leg back. They then did Split on Chair, followed by Helicopter on Step Barrel and ending with Hanging Back Extension on Trapeze. Yasmin shared in the caption, You heard Sophie’s melodic voice, now watch her flawless Pilates moves. @sophiechoudry has been training with me for 8-9 years (sic). The celebrity trainer added: When she first came to me for Pilates she had a history of multiple injuries like a slippery disc … but she was still determined to overcome that and be a better version. of itself. After a few Pilates sessions, her body has changed and it shows, you should never give up … There is always a way to work your body (sic). Benefits: Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, the exercise aims to strengthen the body by emphasizing proper postural alignment, core strength, and muscle balance. Beginners can do most of the Pilates moves at home including the cent, roll-up, shoulder bridge, or crossover as they are absolutely fun to do even without the use of a reformer. Along with building muscle tone and building strength and flexibility, a Pilate Reformer has several other benefits, including the potential to increase fat loss and achieve a more toned-looking physique. After the hectic year of 2020 and the middle of 2021, if you are looking to fine tune your brain and nervous system, then Pilates should be your physical therapy of choice. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/sophie-choudry-s-flawless-pilates-moves-are-the-perfect-monday-motivation-101626079318946.html

