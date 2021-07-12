Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 18-24

July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven (Basic Instinct, Showgirls) is 83 years old. Singer Brian Auger is 82 years old. Singer Dion is 82 years old. Actor James Brolin is 81 years old. Martha and The Vandals singer Martha Reeves is 80 years old. The Raspberries guitarist Wally Bryson is 72. Actress Margo Martindale (Sneaky Pete, The Americans) is 70 years old. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 67 years old. Actress Audrey Landers (Dallas) is 65. The Alarm drummer Nigel Twist is 64 years old. In the heat of the night) is 61 years old. Actor Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey) is 60 years old. Widespread Panic keyboardist John Hermann is 59 years old. Talk show host / actress Wendy Williams is 57 years old. Actor Vin Diesel is 54 years old. Actor Grant Bowler (True Blood, Ugly Betty) is 53 years old. Actor Eddie Matos (All My Children) is 49 years old. Rapper MIA is 46 years old. System of a Down and Scars on Broadway guitarist Daron Malakian is 46 years old. Actress Elsa Pataky (The Fast and Furious Movies) is 45 years old. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 43 years old. Actor Kristen Bell is 41 years old. Actor Michiel Huisman (Game of Th rones) is 40 years old. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 39 years old. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) is 39 years old. Underoath drummer Aaron Gillespie is 38 years old. Actor Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) is 36 years old. Punch Brothers bassist Paul Kowert is 35 years old. Guitarist Joe Dean Jr. (Dailey and Vincent) is 32 years old.

July 19: Actress Helen Gallagher (Ryans Hope) is 95. Country singer Sue Thompson is 95 years old. Singer Vikki Carr is 81 years old. Musician Commandant Cody is 77 years old. Actor George Dzundza (Hack, Law and Order) is 76 years old. Average White Band singer-bassist Alan Gorrie is 75 years old. Queen guitarist Brian May is 74 years old. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74 years old. Actor Beverly Archer (Major Dad, Mamas Family) is 73 years old. Actor Peter Barton (Sunset Boulevard, Burkes Law) is 65. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 61 years old. Actor Campbell Scott is 60 years old. Actor Anthony Edwards (ER) is 59. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 58 years old. Actor Clea Lewis (Ellen) is 56 years old. Il Divo singer Urs Buhler is 50 years old. Death Cab for Cutie drummer Jason McGerr is 47 years old. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 45 years old. Actor Erin Cummings (Astronaut Wives Club) is 44 years old. Television chef Marcela Valladolid (The Kitchen) is 43 years old. Actor Chris Sullivan (This Is Us) is 41 years old. Actor Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Gilmore Girls) is 39 years old. Actor Trai Byers (Empire, Selma) is 38 years old. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (Nashville, Empire) is 37 years old. Comedian Dustin Ybarra (Kevin (probably) saves the world) is 35 years old. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence (Even Stevens) is 31 years old.

July 20: Actress Sally Ann Howes (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) is 91. Moody Blues bassist John Lodge is 78 years old. Country singer TG Sheppard is 77 years old. Singer Kim Carnes is 76 years old. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 74 years old. Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French is 69 years old. Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook is 65. Actress Donna Dixon (Bosom Buddies) is 64. Simple Minds keyboardist Mick McNeil is 63 years old. Country singer Radney Foster is 62 years old. Actor Dean Winters (30 Rock, Mayhem in Allstate commercials) is 57 years old. Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard is 55 years old. Actor Reed Diamond (Judging Amy, Homicide: Life on the Street) is 54 years old. Actor Josh Holloway (Lost) is 52 years old. Singer Vitamin C is 52 years old. Actor Sandra Oh is 50 years old. Actor Omar Epps is 48 years old. Actor Simon Rex is 47 years old. Actor Judy Greer (The Village, Arrested Development) is 46 years old. Actor Charlie Korsmo (Cant Hardly Wait, Hook) is 43. Singer Elliott Yamin (American Idol) is 43 Model Gisele Bundchen is 41. All-American Rejects guitarist Mike Kennerty is 41 years old. Actor Percy Daggs III (Veronica Mars) is 39 years old. Actor John Francis Daley (Bones, Freaks and Geeks) is 36 years old. Country dancer and singer Julianne Hough (Dancing with the Stars) is 33 years old. Actor Billi Bruno (According to Jim) is 25 years old.

July 21: Director Norman Jewison (Moonstruck, Fiddler on the Roof) is 95. Actor Leigh Lawson (Tess) is 78 years old. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 73 years old. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau (Doonesbury) is 73 years old. Actor Jamey Sheridan (Homeland) is 70 years old. The Hooters singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian is 68 years old. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 64 years old. Actor Lance Guest (Lou Grant) is 61 years old. Actor Matt Mulhern (Major Dad) is 61 years old. Tonic singer Emerson Hart is 52 years old. Actor Alysia Reiner (Orange is the New Black) is 51 years old. Fitz and the Tantrums singer Fitz is 51 years old. Country singer Paul Brandt is 49 years old. Skillet keyboardist Korey Cooper is 49 years old. Actor Ali Landry is 48 years old. Comedian Steve Byrne (Sullivan and Son) is 47 years old. Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real percussionist Tato Melgar is 44 years old. Actor Justin Bartha (The Hangover) is 43 years old. Actor Sprague Grayden (Jericho, 24) is 43. Actor Josh Hartnett is 43 years old. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 43 years old. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 43 years old. Emerson Drive singer Brad Mates is 43 years old. American Idol finalist Blake Lewis is 40 years old. Singer Romeo Santos is 40 years old. MGMT drummer Will Berman is 39 years old. Carolina Liar keyboardist Johan Carlsson is 37 years old. Actor Vanessa Lengies (Stick It, American Dreams) is 36 years old. Actor Betty Gilpin (GLOW, Nurse Jackie) is 35.

July 22: Actress Louise Fletcher is 87 years old. Singer Chuck Jackson is 84 years old. Actor Terence Stamp is 83 years old. Singer George Clinton is 80 years old. Singer-actor Bobby Sherman is 78 years old. Actor Danny Glover is 75 years old. Writer-director Paul Schrader is 75 years old. Don Henley is 74 years old. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 74 years old. Composer Alan Menken (Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) is 72 years old. Singer-actress Lonette McKee (The Women of Brewster Place) is 68 years old. Musician Al Di Meola is 67. Actor Willem Dafoe is 66 years old. Actor John Leguizamo is 61 years old. Singer Keith Sweat is 60 years old. Indigo Girls singer Emily Saliers is 58 years old. Actor-comedian David Spade is 57 years old. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux (JAG, Little House on the Prairie) is 56 years old. Extreme bassist Pat Badger is 54 years old. Actress Irene Bedard (Pocahontas) is 54 years old. Actor Rhys Ifans (Elementary, Notting Hill) is 54. Actor-singer Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin) is 48 years old. Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) is 48 years old. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 48 years old. Actor Franka Potente (The Bourne Identity) is 47 years old. Actor Parisa Fitz -Henley (Jessica Jones, Midnight, Texas) is 44 years old. Actor AJ Cook (Criminal Minds) is 43 years old. Actor Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) is 34 years old. Singer-actress Selena Gomez is 29 years old.

July 23: actor Ronny Cox (Deliverance, RoboCop) is 83 years old. Actor Larry Manetti (Magnum, PI) is 78 years old. Singer David Essex is 74 years old. Singer and former congressman John Hall (Orléans) is 73 years old. Bachman-Turner Overdrive guitarist Blair Thornton is 71 years old. Actress Belinda Montgomery (Doogie Howser, MD) is 71 years old. Actress Lydia Cornell (Too Close For Comfort) is 68 years old. Actor Woody Harrelson is 60 years old. Depeche Mode guitarist Martin Gore is 60 years old. Actor Eriq Lasalle (ER) is 60 years old. 59. Drummer Yuval Gabay (Soul Coughing) is 58 years old. Velvet Revolver and Guns N Roses guitarist Slash is 56 years old. Actor Juan Pope (formerly J. Lamont Pope) (My Name Is Earl, Family Matters) is 54 years old. Model Stephanie Seymour is 53 years old. Actor Charisma Carpenter (Veronica Mars) is 51 years old. Color Me Badd singer Sam Watters is 51 years old. Jodeci singer Dalvin DeGrate is 50 years old. Musician Alison Krauss is 50 years old. Live drummer Chad Gracey is 50 years old. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans (The Wayans Brothers) is 49 years old. Country singer Shannon Brown is 48 years old. Actress Kathryn Hahn (Transparent, Crossing Jord an) is 48 years old. Actress Stephanie March (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) is 47 years old. Actor Shane McRae (Sneaky Pete) is 44 years old. Fiddler David Pichette (Emerson Drive) is 44 years old. Singer Michelle Williams (Destinys Child) is 41 years old. Actor Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) is 39 years old. Actor Krysta Rodriguez (Smash) is 37 years old. Actor Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter Films) is 32 years old. The Band Perry drummer Neil Perry is 31 years old. 28. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (The Voice) is 25 years old.

July 24: Actor John Aniston (Days of Our Lives) is 88 years old. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 85 years old. Actor Mark Goddard (Lost In Space) is 85 years old. Actor Chris Sarandon is 79 years old. Comedian Gallagher is 75 years old. Actor Robert Hays (Airplane!) Is 74 years old. Actor Michael Richards (Seinfeld) is 72 years old. Actor Lynda Carter is 70 years old. Director Gus Van Sant is 69 years old. Country singer Pam Tillis is 64 years old. Actor Kadeem Hardison (A Different World) is 56 years old. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 53 years old. Actor Laura Leighton (Melrose Place) is 53. Actor John P. Navin Jr. is 53 years old. NBA player turned actor Rick Fox (Greenleaf, Oz) is 52. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 52 years old. Director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) is 50. Actor Jamie Denbo (Orange Is the New Black) is 48 years old. Actor Eric Szmanda (CSI) is 46 years old. Actor Rose Byrne is 42 years old. Country singer Jerrod Neimann is 42 years old. Actor Summer Glau (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) is 40 years old. Actor Sheaun McKinney (The Neighborhood) is 40 years old. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 39 years old. Actor Anna Paquin is 39 years old. Actor Megan Park (The Secret Life of the Ameri can Teenager) is 35 years old. Actress Mara Wilson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda) is 34 years old. Actress Sarah Steele (The Good Fight, The Good Wife) is 33 years old. The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness is 31 years old. Actor Emily Bett Rickards (TVs Arrow) is 30 years old. TV personality Bindi Irwin (Bindi: The Jungle Girl and Crikey! It’s the Irwins) is 23 years old.