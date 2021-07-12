Lost Judgment could be the last in the series due to the actor’s image rights, it is claimed





Lost judgment [24 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/judgment/ “> Judgment could be the last game in the Judgment series due to ongoing issues with Sega [291 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/sega/ “> The artistic agency of Sega and actor Takuya Kimura, it is claimed. Japanese showbiz news site Nikkan Taishu claims sources tell him that Kimura’s talent agency Johnny & Associates has blocked PC versions of Judgment series games because they don’t want Kimura to appear on PC [3,635 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/pc/ “> PC Games. While it’s not entirely clear why, the site suggests that because Johnny & Associates “has strict control over the [likeness] the rights of his talent, and the use of their image online is still limited to a few, ”the agency may be treating PC games differently because personal computers have direct access to the Internet. Report claims Sega tried to bring Judgment and Lost Judgment to Steam [680 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/pc/steam/ “> Steam, but because the agency is preventing this from happening, it can draw a line under the series after Lost Judgment. Note: To view this integration, please allow the use of functional cookies in Cookie preferences. “The game makers have decided that if they can’t distribute the game on Steam, it will be very difficult from a commercial standpoint, and the series will end with the second game, Lost Judgment,” the report said. VGC has reached out to Sega for comment on the situation. Lost Judgment is coming to PlayStation 4 [3,370 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/playstation/ps4/ “> PS4, PlayStation 5 [1,641 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/playstation/ps5/ “> PS5, Xbox [3,408 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/xbox/ “> Xbox and Xbox Series X | S [1,339 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/xbox/scarlett/ “> Xbox Series X / S, no PC version confirmed. Original judgment released on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S and Stadiums [374 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/pc/stadia/ “> Stadia, and has not received a PC port either (although Stadia technically counts as a home computer version, Stadia does not is currently not available in Japan). Each game in the main Yakuza games (series) [58 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/yakuza-games-series/ “> Yakuza series, as well as the Yakuza: Like a Dragon spin-off [29 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/yakuza-games-series/yakuza-like-a-dragon/ “> Yakuza: Like a Dragon, is currently available on Steam. None of these games feature featuring Kimura. Lost Judgment is the sequel to Yakuza’s 2018 spin-off Judgment. It was officially revealed via a video presentation in May and will release worldwide on September 24. I am convinced that we have made a game unlike anything you have seen before, recently appointed Creative Director of Sega and Creator of Yakuza, Toshihiro Nagoshi [17 articles]”href =” https://www.videogameschronicle.com/people/toshihiro-nagoshi/ “> Toshihiro Nagoshi said during the presentation. The legal thriller action game will retain the fast-paced action of the original, rather than adopting the turn-based RPG system used in the 2020s Yakuza: Like a Dragon. In addition to Kamurocho, he will take players to the port city of Yokohama, and returning protagonist Takayuki Yagami will go undercover at a high school.

