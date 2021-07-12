Prosenjit Chatterjee calls to congratulate the Mohanagar team; actor in awe of Mosharraf Karim





Director Ashfaque Nipun’s latest web series, “Mohanagar”, has been in the news lately. Casual viewers, critics, and even the artists themselves have praised the show, its director, and cast for their phenomenal work on the Hoichoi original. Indian superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee called on Ashfaque Nipun to congratulate him on the series. He told the director he was amazed by “Mohanagar”. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. “I am honored that the legendary actor Prosenjit Chatterjee called me. Bumba da (Prosenjit) told me he was in awe of ‘Mohanagar’, and he looked at it with childish joy,” Ashfaque wrote. Nipun on his Facebook profile. “He is full of praise for Mosharraf Karim, whose work he regularly follows. Prosenjit further asked the director to make a movie, because he says that’s where he will shine even brighter. “This is where you belong,” he said during the phone call with Ashfaque Nipun. “We talked for fifteen minutes,” I couldn’t believe my ears, as he inquired about the movie, was talking about Rituparno Ghosh and Utpal Dutta ‘. The actor sent an official note to the media, where he further praised “Mohanagar”. “After handling his number, I called Ashfaque Nipun myself to congratulate him on the fantastic series, as well as to convey my regards to the fantastic cast and crew,” he said in the voice note. . “I am immensely touched, especially by Karim bhai (Mosharraf Karim). It makes me immensely proud that there is an actor like him, both in Bangladesh and in West Bengal.” He went on to point out that director Ashfaque Nipun should work his magic in the movies as well.

