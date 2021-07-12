‘Catch and Kill’ showcases Ronan Farrow’s skills on HBO: TV Review

Ronan Farrow’s reporting on Harvey Weinstein – first his cover in The New Yorker in 2017, then his meta-cover of what it took to get that story in his 2019 book “Catch and Kill” – contributed to crystallize and define a moment in American cultural life. With the new documentary series “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes”, Farrow amplifies this work, continuing to tell both the story of Weinstein’s predations and his attempts to overturn a serious journalistic investigation.

It will be familiar to many potential viewers. As the title of the show suggests, this series – directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato – is a spin-off of the Farrow podcast, itself a spin-off of the book “Catch and Kill”. Anyone who knows either will revisit a story they’ve already encountered. And yet, as an introduction to a new audience, this is some interesting programming from HBO, keeping both Weinstein’s monstrous demeanor and his infamous behind-the-scenes operations in the public eye for a longer time. .

The story of “Catch and Kill” is one with some inherent drama: Farrow was an ambitious investigative reporter with NBC News, whose reporting on Harvey Weinstein was cut short when the organization recalled him from the story. Farrow brought this story to The New Yorker, who worked with him to publish it – and, in this series, we meet the editors and fact-checkers who took him to the finish line. (Farrow remains with the New Yorker to this day – he recently co-wrote an article on Britney Spears Guardianship – but the focus here remains on Weinstein’s story.)

NBC News and Farrow publicly quibbled about how ready it was for release when it was prepping on the network; There is certainly something cathartic, for those who have followed Farrow’s story and retelling, about this report that will finally air on TV after his attempt to report it to the media is canceled. Farrow’s continued coverage of the story behind the story carries with it the suggestion that NBC was susceptible to a Weinstein influence campaign. He also shares the degree to which he himself has been watched during his reporting – all fascinating enough to blow away even viewers who have read the book or heard the podcast.

This is, fundamentally, an eminently consumable story, combining a great monster of recent history with setbacks and journalistic maneuvers – though not always telegenic. (Many of the interviews featured on this show, for example, consist of voices superimposed over still photographs of the person speaking, suggesting the origins of this project as audio work.) But if it’s somewhat limited visually, the series does some interesting things with structure: it starts, for example, with audio obtained from the thread of Italian model Ambra Gutierrez when she recorded it in acts of sexual misconduct in 2015, and only returns more late on how Farrow got the audio. The series, to its credit, also acknowledges, albeit at a glance, that other reporters were on the case: it makes brief but repeated mention of the work of the New York Times’ Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, and spends a lot of time with Ken Auletta, the New Yorker reporter who couldn’t pin Weinstein on his crimes in 2002, tries anyway.

Farrow, like Kantor and Twohey, completed the task that Auletta (and surely countless others) attempted. She’s a compelling presence whose comfort in the spotlight and, perhaps, her ability to navigate, can exist in an intriguing counterpoint to the gritty and relentless nature of her work. He is both a gifted reporter and a gifted spokesperson for his own reporting, a set of traits that coincide less frequently than you might think. And so this HBO series offers an elegant showcase for Farrow’s past work and a sort of victory lap for the phenomenal things he accomplished with “Catch and Kill”.

The only note I would add is that it’s worth consuming this series, if you do, in conjunction with Kantor and Twohey’s book “She Said”. That Weinstein’s story was first shattered by them, with Farrow providing significant corroboration and key details in subsequent stories, may interest only a small circle, but it is worth noting; more importantly, Kantor and Twohey had their own experiences of dealing with Weinstein and seeking the truth from his victims. Together, “Catch and Kill” and “She Said” provide a complete picture of the journalistic response to Weinstein in the moments leading up to his downfall. Taken in its own words as a way to examine Farrow’s role in the story, “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” is worth watching for anyone who wants to begin to understand this very recent piece of history.

“Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” premieres Monday, July 12 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on HBO