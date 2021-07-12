Addison Rae Says Online Backlash ‘Fired’ Her From UFC Hosting Gig





As quickly as TikTok star Addison Rae landed a new job as UFC correspondent, she’s unemployed, deadline reports. Rae, who reported on a preliminary event for Saturday’s UFC 264, angered some fans when she posted photos of herself covering the event with a caption joking about her credentials for the role. “I studied broadcast journalism in college for a whole 3 months to prepare for this moment,” she wrote on Twitter on July 9. The post sparked an outcry online, with some calling out Rae for having “zero self-awareness” and accusing her of taking a job with other more qualified professional journalists. “This is how you worded the caption for me”, one wrote. “It’s very exciting that you had this opportunity, but many broadcast journalism students who spent 4 years studying will never be so lucky because they are not famous on social media. Always happy. for you !!” Another added, “It’s disrespectful to all the people who go to college and work hard for jobs like this and sometimes don’t even get them, but because Addison’s got weight she’s got them on reporters. QUALIFIED sportsmen. “ Despite the widespread backlash against Rae’s post, some jumped in to defend the influencer. “People tell you to find a real job, then they get mad when you get one,” a wrote, while another tweeted, “lol people are mad at Addison like she really stole a job from someone, she’s obviously here to advertise and if it wasn’t her it would be a different celebrity. She’s not. a new concept. ” Still, the controversy did little to boost Rae’s short journalistic career, and TikTok’s popular presence claimed she was “fired” shortly after starting her job at the UFC. “nvm yall got me fired”, she tweeted July 10, just a day after his UFC debut. But according to a source familiar with the situation, Rae was never a UFC reporter, and she was not “fired” from her job. “She made a social activation for the UFC where she interviewed Dustin because they come from the same city, Lafayette, ”said the source And news. “She is not, and never has been, a correspondent. She will be in combat tonight but just as a spectator. It was never intended that she would assume other official responsibilities. “

