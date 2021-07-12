



Early Monday morning, the news of Phoebe Philo’s return to the industry couldn’t be more welcome, even capital, to the large part of fashion enthusiasts who mourn her absence for the past three and a half years. Twenty-eighteen saw an abrupt end to the decade of Philos at Celineor’s technically Cline. (His successor, the former boss of Dior Homme and Yves Saint Laurent, Hedi Slimane, has withdrawn the long-standing houses acute accent when he took office in 2018.) Somehow managing to escape the public eye, Philo has grown to almost mythical proportions ever since. And now the British designer is back not only with an eponymous label, but partly backed by LVMH. It’s no surprise that the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, which owns historic homes like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy and Fendi, is embracing Philo. His Cline designs were so popular they looked better than ever after Slimane took the helm. Philo, who many had hoped to take over from houses like Burberry and Chanel in recent years, has previously worked with LVMH. The major difference this time is that the conglomerate only partially supports its new business. This means that Philo will be able to govern and experiment with his label as he pleases, as a New York Timess Vanessa Friedman said, more generally to stay in control. It’s the first time that Philo has run things on his own. She not only single-handedly revived Celine, but also Chlo, becoming Stella McCartney’s very first assistant in 2001. A model wearing an Yves Klein-inspired print designed by Phoebe Philo during the Cline Spring 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W magazine. For now, don’t expect Philo to open up more than before, which means not at all. The designer has long been infamous for not giving post-show interviews and barely detailed in her show notes. (She once Note that the fanciest thing is when you don’t exist on Google.) Unsurprisingly, her comments in the official press release were brief: being in my studio and creating again was both exciting and incredibly rewarding. I can’t wait to reconnect with my audience and people around the world. Philos won’t return until January 2022. As for what to expect, everything that was promised is exactly what we expected: exceptional quality.

