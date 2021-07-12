Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson posts video of falcon killing snake





Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed perhaps the only thing that will keep him from finding a falcon battling a snake outside his kitchen window. The action movie icon and potential presidential candidate shared a clip from the WWE Cross-Species Smackdown with its 253 million followers on Instagram. It’s either that Copperhead hawk snake or my weekend workout, ”the long caption of the wild moment clip read, which allegedly happened as the 49-year-old action star was about to shoot. leaving for the gym. “I tried to open the door with firm DJ energy and instead of flying away he got pissed off and hasn’t stopped kawng me since,” he added. In the now-viral clip with nearly 7 million views Monday morning, the royal raptor can be seen devouring the snake on the house’s balcony railing as the “Jumanji” actor recounts the savage spectacle as a Muscular David Attenborough. Right outside my door is a big, handsome hawk that has its talons on one hell of a snake, ”sings Johnson, who celebrated the demigod Maui voice imitating the hawk in“ Moana ”. He then adds, chuckling, “He started with the head of the snake, which is always smart to do … oh, no, he’s going for the tail now.” I don’t blame you for having that tail. I also like the tail. The Hungry Hawk was blocking The Rock’s route to the gym: “Get that tail I love the tail too,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joked in the narration of his now-viral Instagram video. Instagram While certainly majestic, the hanging bird apparently kept the MTV Generation Award winner from standing out. “Problem is, I have to go to the gym,” lamented the puzzled bodybuilder at the hawks’ blocking moment. “And I have to go down those stairs… and there he is.” So we have a little problem. “Obviously we both have a few things in common, but he has to eat and I have to train,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “Wish me luck, this could get ugly. “ Johnson shared the majestic spectacle to his 153 million Instagram followers. Instagram The bizarre interspecies encounter has taken Instagram by storm. “The Rock of the Falcons,” exclaimed “Walking Dead” actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 55, in the comments. Another commentator joked: “We have pigeons so big in LA that they are really out of shape after eating leftover elote. [Mexican street corn] what. “ One fan even compared the heartbreaking scene to the Mexican flag emblem, which depicts a bird of prey clutching a snake in its talons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/07/12/dwayne-the-rock-johnson-posts-video-of-hawk-killing-snake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos