Suicide Squad Margot Robbie Takes Leave Of Harley Quinn





Margot Robbie doesn’t know when she’ll be back as Harley Quinn after The suicide squad. Robbie made his Harley debut in 2016 Suicide Squad. She then took over this role for Birds of prey and switched almost immediately to the interpretation of James Gunn The suicide squad. After spending so much time on Harley Quinn, Robbie is ready for a break. She admits that keeping Harley’s energy going is taxing and that she could use a change of pace (maybe to film this new Barbie film with Greta Gerwig). This leaves her and Harley fans unsure of when she will return to the DC Universe. “It was kind of back to back shoot Birds… and filming that, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting, “said Robbie Weekly entertainment. “I don’t know when we’re going to see her next time. I am as intrigued as everyone. Robbie taking time off from Harley is more bad news for fans hoping to see a Birds of prey after. It also means the Gotham City Mermaids The movie, with Harley teaming up with Catwoman and Poison Ivy, is unlikely to move forward anytime soon, despite Robbie being adamant about reuniting Harley and Ivy. Yes The suicide squad is Robbie’s last outing as Harley Quinn in a while, she’s not going quietly. Robbie previously revealed that Harley is responsible for much of the danger the team find themselves trapped in. The suicide squad. “One of the first things I said to James was, I think Harley is a catalyst for chaos,” Robbie said. Total movie. “She’s not necessarily your narrative center, and sometimes it’s great when the plot points can rest on the shoulders of other characters, and she can be the thing that pops up a whole chain of events. It’s something I thought he was okay with, based on what I was reading in the script. “[In terms of] how she changed, it’s always interesting to explore the characteristics that different directors gravitate towards the character, “continued Robbie.” The common thread is the source material, which I’ve always built the character on anyway. . Then it evolves in different ways under the direction of different people. “ What do you think of Margot Robbie taking some time out to play Harley Quinn? Let us know in the comments. The suicide squad opens in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on August 6. Suicide Squad and Birds of prey are already airing on HBO Max.

