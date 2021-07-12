Entertainment
Miami Swim Week catwalk models pose in TAPE bikinis
A designer who gives new meaning to the expression “less is more” presented his latest collection of swimwear, made entirely of adhesive tape.
‘King of Tape’ Joel Alvarez founded fashion label Black Tape Project in 2008 and uses an array of different ribbons – including mirrored and metal – to create the designs available.
Her latest collection saw models take to the runway at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach on Saturday night, with Alvarez creating some of her simpler designs live in front of the FROW audience.
‘King of Tape’ Joel Alvarez creates the minimalist swimwear designs he became famous for on stage – using just a role of black duct tape – at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach on Saturday night
Her fashion label, Black Tape Project, created some of Miami Swim Week’s most daring swimwear looks. Right: Close-up: Designer uses skin-safe artistic body tape to create the revealing bikini models
The Miami-based designer, who claims the designs he makes use the “only skin-safe artistic body tape,” created plenty of minimalist looks for last night’s show.
The limited edition collection was rich in color, with metallic mosaics featured prominently in Alvarez’s new collection of bold designs.
The catwalk models paired the daring looks with towering platform sandals and paraded a wet-looking catwalk.
Alvarez sells their ribbon online with prices starting at $ 9.99 for a simple black ribbon and $ 29.99 for more colorful rolls.
Model wears black and pink studded stripe bikini design, with braids and tribal makeup
The limited edition collection has seen many colors, with mosaics very present in Alvarez’s designs; the models paired the look with platform sandals and walked the wet-looking catwalk
Alvarez sells her strip online with prices starting at $ 9.99 for a simple black stripe and $ 29.99 for more colorful reels (Miss Costa Rica walks the trail)
Little imagination: Models showed off the ribbon swimwear designs, which included halter and cuff designs
On the Black Tape Project website, Alvarez explains how his brand came about after deciding to use the tape on a model one day more than ten years ago.
He says: “One day in 2008, I was a rookie photographer who was working with a model who suggested that I use electrical tape on her for the last look.
“Honestly, I didn’t know why she would want this, but to make her happy I tried using this tape as a wardrobe.
“Basically, I just wrapped it in black electrical tape!” Notice it looked like 2 Christmas hams wrapped in rubber bands when I was done! ‘
Models walk the runway at this weekend’s Black Tape Project swimsuit event, which focused on the purple, black and emerald tones of the metallic body tape
The Black Tape Project has been in high demand around the world, with Alvarez saying he’s regularly invited to perform at festivals and nightclubs with his daring creations.
The looks were accessorized with partial braids using streaks of pink and blue
A bright blue design saw the pieces of duct tape mounted on the model’s stomach in a look she teamed with black patent strappy sandals
Mosaic designs – including this neckline design – saw the company’s Instagram page gain 530,000 followers
Among the designs that made it to the catwalk was a shimmering emerald creation barely there below the navel and another model showed off her behind covered in a simple diamond pattern, constructed from just four pieces of black ribbon.
Alvarez says he now travels the world to show off and create new designs with his line of bands, calling it an “artistic medium.”
The Black Tape project has been in high demand across the world, he claims, with Alvarez saying he’s regularly invited to perform at festivals and nightclubs with his daring creations.
A model wearing a shimmering emerald barely there creates sashays on the catwalk. Right: the look from behind leaves little room for the imagination
A diamond pattern, constructed from just four pieces of duct tape, is placed on the back of this swimsuit model
‘Artistic medium’: Alvarez says he now travels the world showing off and creating new designs with his line of bands
A blonde model sports a braid in her hair and a mosaic ribbon bikini that almost looked like a fig leaf in the design
Designer Joel Alvarez says he first came up with the idea of using duct tape from a model, saying, “One day in 2008, I was a rookie photographer who worked with a model who suggested that I use electrical tape on it for the last look. Honestly, I had no idea why she would want this, but to make her happy I tried using this tape as a wardrobe.
