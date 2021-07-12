Stranger Things season 4 is inspired by The Great Escape & Alien 3





David Harbor has revealed that the Duffer brothers used The Great Escape and Alien 3 from 1963 as inspiration for the Stranger Things Season 4 plot.

David Harbor, who plays Jim Hopper in the Netflix hitStrange things, teased that season 4 would draw inspiration fromThe great EscapeandAlien 3. Harbor, who also just appeared as Red Guardian in MarvelsBlack Widow, began his career in 1999 and has held several supporting roles in films such asQuantum of ConsolationandSuicide Squadover the years. However, it was Harbors who played the lovable Jim Hopper in the 2016s.Strange things, who was responsible for making him a household name. Created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, over the past three seasons, theStrange thingsthe showrunners slipped a lot of pop culture references into their show. Aside from their unabashed love for all things Stephen King, the Duffer brothers have also referred to everything fromThe Terminatorfranchisee atGhost hunters, infinityHistory andThe Karate Kid. Filled with Easter eggs and subtle nods, each season has seen the talented siblings upping their game and delving deeper and deeper into the treasure trove of their own most beloved cinematic games and influences. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: David Harbors’ Comments Confirm A Major Stranger Things 4 Problem More recently, it looks like Harbor has unveiled what the public can expect from the highly anticipatedStrange things season 4 talk with theNew York Times, Harbor suggested that the brothers are great in video games, manga and anime and they also talked about the 1963 Steve McQueens classicThe great Escapeand 1992Alien 3as direct influences. Check out what Harbor had to say when asked what the new season has in store for fans: I have my answer prepackaged, which is true, it’s a super exciting season. It’s gone to a whole different place. It started, in season 1, with this small town police chief, and now it’s grown into this sprawling thing with a Russian prison and a monster. The brothers are passionate about video games, manga, and anime, and we’re definitely playing them this season. We talked about The Great Escape and Alien 3 as influences. When it comes to Hopper, you get to see a lot of stories that you’ve never seen before, that’s just a hint. Unlike that daddy he’s become, eating fries and salsa and yelling at his teenage daughter, you’ll discover a bit more of the warrior he once was. Since in recent years Strange thingsThe Season 4 trailer revealed that Hopper was imprisoned in a Russian research facility, far from the world he knew in Hawkins, Indiana, these two particular cinematic influences should probably surprise fans. WithThe great Escapetelling the story of a massive escape from a WWII POW camp and the events ofAlien 3Set on Fiorina’s prison planet “Fury” 161, it makes sense that Hoppers’ incarceration at a facility known to house a Demogorgon borrows some aspects of both films. The exact way Hopper escapes to American soil will be a major thread that fans look forward to seeing unfold. Unlike previous seasons, which were all largely based in the small town of Hawkins,Strange things Season 4 is going to turn things around by presenting fans with a bigger world. Not only is Hopper incarcerated in the Soviet Union, Eleven and the Byers family also packed their bags and left the township at the end of Season 3. However, as far apart as the central characters now lie, Hawkins National Laboratory is always certain to be the center of the unfolding drama and it’s probably inevitable that a Hawkins reunion will be on the cards. At presentStrange thingsfans still don’t have an official release date for Season 4, but a 2022 release is likely. Next: Why Fear Street 1994 Thanks One Of Stranger Thing’s Duffer Brothers Source:New York Times Why the classic Loki laughs when he dies

