What happens next for Leon and Claire after Infinite Darkness





After the events of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield continue to stop zombie outbreaks and global plots.

Warning: This feature contains SPOILERS forResident Evil: Infinite Darkness. What are Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield doing after the events ofResident Evil: Infinite Darkness? Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield were both featured in theResident Evil 2video game, where both experienced the horrors of the Raccoon City incident in 1998. Since then, the two characters have devoted all of their efforts to investigating and combating biohazard threats, with Leon rescuing Ashleyin, the president's daughter Graham.Resident Evil 4 and Claire joined TerraSave before the events ofResident Evil: Degeneration. A year after coming together to stop an outbreak of the T virus inDegeneration, Leon and Claire work together to investigate an attack on the White House and suspicious zombie sightings in Penamstan. It turns out that Secretary Wilson is behind a plot to release the zombie virus across the world and blame China in order to start and profit from the war. Luckily, Leon and Claire managed to stop a tyrant from causing mass panic and convince President Graham not to make a hasty decision that could plunge the world into a virus-fueled disaster.

After the end ofResident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Claire and Leon separate. Claire is captured by Alex Wesker and taken to the island of Sejm in the Baltic Sea. There, she manages to flee and fend off some of the infected. She infiltrates Wesker's base after escaping another attack, and in generalresident Evil fashion, barely escapes the self-destructive structure. Claire continues to work with TerraSave, which takes her to the island of Sonido de Tortuga and the island of Zanahoria in the Caribbean three years later. While investigating Alex Wesker's facility, she defeats a transferred double agent and leaves to inform her brother Chris of the incident. Leon meets Claire's brother Chris a few years after the events ofResident Evil: Infinite Darkness, something that becomes important to the plot ofResident Evil 6. But first, Leon embarks on a dangerous one-man mission to the East Slavic Republic, where he briefly teams up with Ada Wong and helps uncover the person who released the parasite "Plaga" on the country.Resident Evil 6presents a dark mirror toResident Evil: Infinite Darkness, as Leon is forced to kill an infected president Benford and travel to China to try to stop the virus. Alongside Chris Redfield and a fake Ada Wong (Carla Radames in disguise), Leon manages to survive an encounter with a heavily mutated terrorist and stop the C-Virus from wreaking havoc on the world. Finally, Leon Kennedy teams up again with Chris Redfield and originalresident Evil protagonist Rebecca Chambers to stop black market merchant Glenn Arias from releasing virus A in New York City. Leon mows waves of zombies, saves Chris from the murder of mutated Arias, and stops the terror attack before setting off with Chris and Rebeccaon on his next mission. Obviously,Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is an important event in theREtimeline, but for seasoned characters like Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, that's okay.

