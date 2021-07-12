Kourtney and Travis fuel UFC Date Night pregnancy rumors





Keeping up with the Kardashians fans are speculating that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker deliberately fueled pregnancy rumors on the UFC date.

Fans ofkeeping up with the Kardashiansare debating whether Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker intentionally fueled pregnancy rumors on their last date night. The couple stepped out to watch another UFC fight and stopped to pose for a few photos. But with Travis choosing to place his hand on Kourtney’s stomach, onlookers wonder if the couple could be implying that there was a baby on board. Kourtney and Travis have been inseparable since going public with their romance in January. After taking the time to keep things private and off social media, Kourtney and Travis went full blast with the PDA and date nights. With the founder of Poosh and the drummer of Blink 182 being close friends and neighbors for years, they had a smooth transition to becoming a couple. In recent weeks, Kourtney and Travis have fueled engagement rumors and more recently pregnancy rumors. Considering the wedding veil Kourtney wore at Disneyland recently and the body part Travis has publicly put his hand on, their fans wonder if they are trying to hint at some big news. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How Blink-182 Fans Think Travis Barker Is Dating Kourtney Kardashian the KUWTK the star and her rock star boyfriend recently enjoyed another UFC date night. Kourtney wore black leather pants with a black tank top while Travis wore a black leather jacket, a white t-shirt and red plaid pants. The paparazzi took photos of the famous couple while they waited outside. A Reddit user reposted some of the photos which showed Travis with his hand comfortably resting on Kourtney’s stomach. Fans of the show quickly wondered if Travis was teasing the paps or teasing the baby news. “Yes, he was rubbing her stomach. No, I don’t think she’s pregnant,“said a Redditor. One person speculated if Travis and Kourtney were deliberately posing this way for the media attention they knew it would attract. “At this point, I’m not sure if the papz are conveniently there every time Kravis kisses or presents a PDA or if Kravis gives an extra PDA FOR the papz, “ they said before noting how they got“I’ve never seen a celebrity couple give the paparazzi so much content.” However, this is not the first time that a Kardashian-Jenner has been accused of showing off her romance to the paparazzi. Kim Kardashian has often been accused of flaunting her love life for media clicks. Kourtney and Travis have faced the same criticisms due to their openness to their love for each other. Someone else has noted how much of a PDA enthusiast has always been in his past relationships. “He and Shanna were WORSE than that, believe it or not,” they said. There was another who thought the date pose was either a clue or a way for the couple to prank the audience. “At this point I think she’s pregnant or 100% cheating on everyone,one person said. In a separate photo, Kourtney posted a tequila drink, so it looks like Travis may have been trolling or just can’t seem to keep his hands out of the way.keeping up with the Kardashiansstar too long. Either way, that doesn’t seem to bother Kourtney. Next: KUWTK: Why Fans Think Scott Disick Will Break Amelia Hamlin’s Heart Source:Reddit 90 Day Fianc: Biggest Franchise Cast News This Week (June 28)



