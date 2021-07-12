Bill Cosby’s decision sparks argument between Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Max Baer, ​​Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele

The controversial Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to overturn Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction has sparked a rare war of words between the chief justice of the courts and Montgomery County prosecutors.

In a Sunday interview with Harrisburgs WHTM-TVChief Justice Max Baer justified the ruling that released Cosby earlier this month by calling prosecutors’ conduct in the case reprehensible.

Within hours, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, who led the trial team that put the comedian in jail, fired back, accusing Baer in a report to spread disinformation. Steele also said his office was continuing to consider its options to challenge the courts’ decision.

The dispute much like the 6-1 courts ruling centered on a deal allegedly made in 2005 between Cosby and one of Steeles’ predecessors, Bruce L. Castor Jr., in which Castor agreed the bureau would never sue. the actor for sexually assaulting Andrea. Constand in 2004 though Cosby agreed to testify in a civil case she brought against him.

Such a deal was never commemorated in writing and was never discussed publicly until the district attorney’s office accused Cosby a decade later of drugs and assault on Constands.

Baer slammed prosecutors on Sunday for going back on Castors’ word, calling the move to charge him bait and a reprehensible switch.

No one has sympathy for Bill Cosby, the chief justice said. He said the court was forced to make the decision it had taken, overturning Cosby’s conviction, barring a new trial and ordering his release after two years in prison, in order to protect 13 million Pennsylvanians from this type of illegal conduct.

But as he described the reasoning of the courts, Baer twisted several aspects of the case and appeared to misunderstand one of the most central issues at the heart of the case.

There was no controversy that this deal was made, he said at one point. He was commemorated in emails. He was commemorated at press conferences.

In fact, the controversy over the existence of the deal sparked months of preliminary discussions in the case, mainly because there was no prior evidence in emails or press conferences a such agreement before Cosbys’ arrest at the end of 2015.

The same issue was even taken to the Supreme Court in 2016, two years before Cosby’s conviction. At the time, judges, including Baer, ​​refused to appeal and allowed the case against Cosby to proceed, tacitly approving a decision by a Montgomery County judge who found that Castors’ descriptions of the alleged deal were inconsistent, not credible, and ultimately suggested that no deal was ever made.

There has been a tremendous amount of misinformation about what really happened in this criminal prosecution, Steele said in a statement on Sunday, specifically referring to the Baers TV interview. To be very clear, the prosecutors in this case did not believe there was an agreement not to prosecute or immunity for the accused as we moved forward in the case, and we do not believe it now. .

In his testimony for Cosbys ‘defense at a two-day hearing in 2016, Castor said he doubted a jury would believe Constands’ story when she first reported her alleged assault in 2005 .

So instead of filing a complaint, he said he had agreed not to initiate criminal proceedings so that the comedian could not invoke his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination and ultimately testify in the civil case. Constands, which was ultimately settled for $ 3.4 million.

The first written reference to such a deal appeared in an email Castor sent to Risa Vetri Ferman, his former first deputy district attorney, in September 2015, as his office built its case against the Cosby case. Castor was advising Ferman not to sue and copied the comedians’ lawyers to the email.

At the time, Castor was locked in a bitter campaign to get his old job back against Steele, who sharply criticized Castor’s decision not to indict Cosby in 2005. And contrary to what Castor would later say on the witness stand. , he argued in interviews during that race that he would reconsider suing Cosby if re-elected.

Ferman, who had been the office’s main contact with Constand and his lawyers a decade earlier, told Castor in an email response that she could not recall any no-prosecution agreement. And Cosby and Constand’s lawyers had no written record of it.

In fact, although Castors claims to have made the deal for Constand’s benefit in his civil case, his attorneys said he had not spoken to them about it or his decision not to indict Cosby, which they claim they only learned from in a 2005 press release from his office.

Castor would quote this press release during his stint as a defense witness in the Cosby case in 2015. It makes no mention of any agreement or that Cosby was forever protected from prosecution for Constand’s allegations as Castor will claim it later. Instead, the district attorney warned he would reconsider this decision if the need arose.

Pressed on this sentence during his testimony for Cosby, Castor argued that he was not referring to his decision not to prosecute, as Steele and the prosecution team argued, but rather his decision not to hold a press conference to discuss the deal he reached.

In its decision to overturn Cosby’s conviction earlier this month, the Supreme Court took Castor’s word that there was an oral agreement, although it acknowledged the confusion around the matter.

Majority concluded that prosecutors ‘decision to use testimony from Cosbys’ deposition in Constands ‘civil case in his 2018 criminal trial violated the terms of the alleged deal and the comedians’ due process rights , a transgression that four of the judges deemed so serious that they banned the Steeles office from trying Cosby again. again without the testimony of deposition.

Baer was not one of them. He joined Justice Kevin R. Dougherty in a dissent calling for a new trial. And in his interview on Sunday, he said he has supported proposed legislation since Cosby’s court decision to require all future immunity or non-prosecution agreements to be in writing.

We certainly haven’t found Bill Cosby not guilty or innocent, the Chief Justice said. What we found out was that what the state did was inappropriate.

Steele, meanwhile, said he was sticking to his decisions.

The Montgomery County prosecutor’s office, he said in his statement, will continue to follow the law as we did in this case and we do in all cases.