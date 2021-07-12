



We imagine that Pop recorded his narration naked and covered in blood. Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images) In the most exciting encounter between a Stooge and ancient Egypt since Larry, Curly and Moe facing an undead mummy in the 1930s, Iggy Pop was announced as the narrator of an upcoming documentary on the tomb of the pharaoh from the New Kingdom, Tutankhamun. The documentary, Tutankhamun: the last exhibition, is produced by Italy Laboratoriorosso and Digital link on the occasion of the centenary of the opening of the Tuts tomb in 1922. The release will also mark the end of a traveling exhibition of the treasures of King Tuts which began in 2019 and will end next year in Cairo. Pop was approached for the film as its Italian narrator Manuel Agnelli is also a musician and Nexo Digital was looking for someone who could give the film’s narration a different appeal. Presumably wondering how Pop would sound when he wasn’t slicing his chest with a knife or throwing up in the crowd, an antique photographer from Laboratoriorosso said: When we first heard his voice, we said that it was the voice. This is what we need for this film. Digital link to place calls Tutankhamun: the last exhibition a documentary which offers spectators, for the first time, an extraordinary opportunity to meet the Pharaoh, and to relive these unique moments [of his tombs opening] on the big screen after exclusive coverage of how 150 objects among its treasures were moved to be part of the largest international exhibition ever dedicated to the Golden Boy. Pop always shines in collaboration, whether with Josh Male, Jim Jarmusch, or David Bowie and the Rugrats, and we expect hell to be great in a documentary that examines how archaeologists excavated (and tried not to destroy) one of the largest collections of Egyptian antiquities ever discovered. That said, they were also happy that the film producers looked a little further than Steve Martin for the job, given that he had already had ample opportunity to tell the world about King Tut in the past. G / O Media may earn a commission [passingthrough[via[passantpar[viaFork] Send great work, internet tips to [email protected]

