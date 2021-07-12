Gossip Girl reboot is fresh but flawed entertainment

Rating: 3.0 / 5.0

Nine years ago, Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf graced television screens for the very last time, and the identity of the ever-mysterious Gossip Girl was revealed. However, the disappearance of the infamous blogger did not mark the end of the drama for the students of the private schools of the Upper East Side.

A reboot of the iconic teen drama, Gossip Girl has made its way to HBO Max, filling the glamor of the original series with a refreshing sense of self-awareness that elevates and refines aspects of the original show. While Gossip Girl may not be able to capture the same light humor and complex dynamics, it certainly replicates the endearing nature of the originals by using a modern lens to expose the gossip about Manhattan’s elite.

Named after its predecessor, Gossip Girl follows a new generation of private school students in Manhattan who are entangled in the drama, putting strain on their cleverly crafted images on social media. Although the Gossip Girl blog has remained intact for years, the return of the malicious blogger confuses students whose secrets are meticulously exposed online.

With a setting that takes place after the COVID-19 pandemic, Gossip Girl uses modernity to propel and define her narrative. Instagram, Twitter and iMessage dominate the lives of Julien (Jordan Alexander) and his group of friends, who deliberately organize their social media accounts to display their privileged and elitist lifestyles to their respective audiences. This exploration of influencer status certainly elevates the complexity of the new Gossip Girl; the juxtaposition between her online public persona and her offline private life illustrates the series’ relevance in 2021.

Pop culture references bombard the show’s new dialogue, making it nearly impossible to end an episode without a character awkwardly using social media terms in every conversation. While these moments sometimes serve as a humorous depiction of when the show takes place, they certainly diminish the value of the show’s writing by rejecting timelessness and relying on viewers’ mastery of social media trends. .

Although the series revolves around social media, the first four episodes of Gossip Girl manage to feature characters who are not strictly defined by their wealth. Julien and Zoya (Whitney Peak) maintain a delicate dynamic given their family history, one of the most interesting and complex elements of the series. Julien dominates the Constance Billard girls’ school while Zoya begins his first day on the stock market, immediately putting the two at odds. While the shows attempting to recreate frenetic dynamics similar to the original series can be initially frustrating, Julien and Zoya’s relationship always becomes more intriguing episode by episode as more secrets are revealed about the two through the title character. from the show, the Gossip Girl.

Kristen Bells returning as the voice of Gossip Girl is arguably the most exciting aspect of the new reboot; hearing the phrase XOXO Gossip Girl will never get old. However, the shows’ emphasis on involving adults in teen drama is, by far, one of its biggest failures. Gossip Girl emphasizes the dynamic between teachers in Upper East Side private schools as they engage in their own student drama by reviving the Gossip Girl account. The reboot succeeds in correcting the errors of the original show by revealing who Gossip Girl is in the first episode rather than extending the reveal, giving audiences a glimpse into the strategic process behind the creation of Gossip Girls posts. A behind-the-scenes look at how the show’s antagonist was created is certainly a compelling and suspenseful part of the reboot, but the problematic and unpleasant teachers behind the account keep it from being one of the biggest forces in the game. series.

Given the scale of the original Gossip Girl phenomenon, the new series has done its best to consistently embrace its lavishness and grand drama. There might not be Serena and Blair (as of yet), but the extravagant parties, luxurious fashion, and shocking plot points of the new Gossip Girl are sure to keep viewers interested. and keep them on their toes for the next Gossip Girls article.

