5 points to remember about the festival’s programming – San Bernardino Sun

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival announced its 2022 lineup on Monday, July 12, and although the festival has been around since 2007, this lineup has plenty of surprises in store for the event, which returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 29 to April 1. may. .

Stagecoach favorites Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs make headlines, but the most notable thing about this lineup is that the festival has definitely become more racial and LGBTQ among the 51 artists announced so far.

1. This is the most racially diverse lineup on Stagecoach.

After the nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd, many companies pledged more racial diversity. Stagecoach promoter Goldenvoice, for his part, seems to be up to the task. The 2022 lineup, in particular, features black performers throughout Bill, R&B Smokey Robinson Icon to emerging country singer-songwriter and pianist Reyna Roberts.

Other artists contributing to Stagecoach’s most diverse lineup include Jimmie Allen, Breland, Charley Crockett, Amythyst Kiah, The Mavericks, Yola, Shy Carter and Rhiannon Giddens.

Off the stage, the festival exploited the Compton Cowboys, a group of black horsemen who run a ranch in Compton, to be part of the festival.

2. Stagecoach welcomes more LGBTQ artists.

Maybe we’ll see more rainbow flags in the crowd at Stagecoach in 2022. The festival champions LGBTQ diversity in a genre where few artists have come out publicly. When Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne came out in February, he was the first openly gay artist to sign on a major country music label.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has been out for years and recently wrote about his sexuality and religious upbringing in his recently published memoir “Broken Horses”. Amythyst Kiah, a promising singer who mixes folk, blues and rock, identifies as a queer and masked alt-country crooner Orville Peck came out as gay.

Underwood was one of the first stars in the country to publicly support same-sex marriage, and Maren Morris has been a visible supporter of the LGBTQ community.

3. Women are in the spotlight.

While country music, and in particular mainstream country radio, has been repeatedly scrutinized for ignoring female performers, Stagecoach has long featured women in headlining spots and better record on this front than the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, its sister event. While Underwood is the only female headliner in 2022, the lineup is 35% female, with six women playing each day, including pop crossover star Morris, songwriter- plays Carlile and nominated for Best New British Artist at the Grammy Yola. That’s an increase of 2 more artists than the lineup originally announced for 2020, which only included 16 women on the poster.

4. Stagecoach continues to be more than just a country.

Stagecoach bills itself as a country festival, but rock has been part of its fabric from the start, with performances from artists such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Lynyrd skynyrd, Bret Michaels from Poison, John Doe of X, Eagles and Chris shiflett of Foo Fighters playing the festival over the years.

In 2022, rock’s big moment is The Black Crowes, the Atlanta-rooted rock band that reunited in 2019 and had tracks with songs like “She Talks to Angels,” “Hard to Handle,” ” Remedy “and” Jealous Again “. “

But the most surprising artist on the lineup is Robinson, one of Motown’s architects with his voice that has propelled dozens of songs to hit status around the world. A few of them include “Shop Around”, “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me”, “Tears of a Clown”, “Cruisin ‘”, “Just to See Her” and “One Heartbeat”.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Morris had one of the biggest pop hits of 2018 with “The Middle” starring Zedd and Gray; The Mavericks have long fused alt-country, pop, rock and Tex-Mex; Giddens has a modern approach with influences from old school blues and country; and the Marcus King Band has been a popular headliner at blues festivals.

5. 2022 is not just 2020 redux.

Next year’s festival will not be a a complete overhaul of what the 2020 lineup was meant to be. Of course there are plenty of leftovers including Underwood, Rhett, Tanya Tucker, Midland, Locash, Allen, Peck and Mitchell Tenpenny, to name a few, but a lot of names are missing.

The 2020 lineup included a number of artists who dropped out, most notably Lil Nas X (who made his 2019 Stagecoach debut at Diplo’s dance party), fellow Old Town Road hitmaker Billy Ray Cyrus, rock star Bryan Adams and little old Texas band ZZ Top.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at stagecoachfestival.com.