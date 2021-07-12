The SpringHill Company and Genius Entertainment Partner with Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films to Produce New Live-Action Fantasy Football | Business

HOLLYWOOD – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 12, 2021–

Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films today announced production of a new live-action original film Fantastic football, executive produced by The SpringHill Company ( Space Jam: a new legacy ), the media conglomerate run by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and in partnership with genius prodigy and creative Marsai Martin and Joshua Martin of Genius Entertainment ( Little ). In Fantastic football, Carmen Coleman, 15 (Marsai Martin, Blackish ) discovers that she can control the prowess of her professional footballing dads on the pitch thanks to her video game. Zoe Marshall ( Charm ) Write the Fantastic football screenplay, based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones & Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree. Marshall is represented by JR McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, Ashley Holland at WME and Adesuwa McCalla at MetaMorphic Entertainment. The SpringHill Company’s Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson are executive producers with Carol Martin for Genius Entertainment. Jamila Jordan-Theus will also produce for Genius Entertainment. Production is expected to start in early 2022.

Additionally, Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films announced production on Hush hush, a film adaptation of New York Times Best-selling Young Adult (YA) novels by Becca Fitzpatrick. Hush hush follows Nora Gray, a 16-year-old high school student, who befriends a new student, Patch, and finds herself drawn by her brooding charm against her better judgment. As Nora begins to search for answers about who Patch really is, she is unwittingly caught in the sights of an ancient battle between the fallen angels and the immortal – a struggle that comes to threaten her life and reveals a shocking secret of her own. identity. the Hush hush the screenplay is written by Monet Clayton ( Every note played ), with production slated for late 2021 in partnership with BCDF Pictures and Entertainment 360. Clayton is represented by ICM, Fourth Wall and attorney Sean Marks.

The two films, directed by Nickelodeon and Syrinthia Studer, director of Awesomeness Films Studio, are expected to bow in 2022.

Fantastic football and Hush hush will debut on Paramount +, ViacomCBS’s streaming service, and follow the upcoming launch of The J team, which premieres on Paramount + on September 3. The J team marked the first production under the Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action Film Studio.

Following the successes of Awesomeness’ live-action movies, including the smash hit To all the boys I’ve loved before film franchise, The perfect date, and Before i fall, the combined studio is diving into the family and YA film market with a dozen titles lined up for 2022 and beyond.

We’re excited to team up with SpringHill and Awesomeness, two creative powers aligned with the mission of celebrating vibrant stories and inspiring inspiration in our audiences. Collectively, we are companies that put the brand and the themes of family at the center of our concerns, which I found to be an incredible trifecta to bring. Fantastic football live. This film is a true reflection of our growing roster: championing new heroes, defying social norms and showing the power to follow your dreams, said Jamila Jordan-Theus, head of cinema for Genius Entertainment.

Added Studer, With the continued growth of the Nickelodeon and Awesomenesss live action film studio businesses, we are curating an ambitious and heartfelt movie list for everyone. Fantastic and romantic themes found in Hush hush, to the love of sport and family captured in Fantastic football, we look forward to entertaining audiences around the world with new stories from young people and families about what they already love.

About SpringHill Company

The SpringHill Company is a global consumer goods and entertainment brand created to empower every individual by bringing together three companies created by LeBron James and Maverick Carter: UNINTERRUPTED, The Media and Consumer Products Company for Empowerment of Athletes, a Sports Emmy winner and an unscripted film and television production company, and The Robot Company, the brand and culture consultancy. With a dynamic and diverse team committed to creating the most culturally inspired brands, entertainment and products. SpringHill is designed to be the defining brand of a new generation. On the feature film side, they are releasing Space Jam: A New Legacy later this month, and are currently in production on House Party for New Line, as well as Hustle directed by Adam Sandler for Netflix. SpringHill is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

About Genius Entertainment

Genius Entertainment, founded by actress / executive producer Marsai Martin alongside Joshua and Carol Martin, creates stories meant to inspire, inform and celebrate the diverse experiences of girls and people of color.

About the awesomeness

Awesomeness, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS, is a media company focused on serving global Gen Z audiences through its digital publishing, film and television studio divisions. As its 10th anniversary approaches, Awesomeness has emerged as the destination for youth culture, cultivating a loyal following with blockbuster programming on the world’s biggest streaming services including Netflix (hit movie series To All The Boys Ive Loved Before, Emmy winner Trinkets) and Hulu (Emmy winner Zac & Mia, Emmy nominee Pen15), as well as the company’s hugely popular short cuts on YouTube (Twin My Heart, Noah Beck Tries Things, AwesomenessTVs Next Influencer, Brent Riveras Dream Vacation, My Dream Quinceaera), which garner hundreds of millions of views. As a leading media brand, Awesomeness’ global distribution spans owned, social and premium SVOD platforms. Founded in 2012, Awesomeness is headquartered in Los Angeles and additional offices in New York.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number one entertainment brand for children. She has built a diverse global business by putting children first in everything she does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, as well as consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or works of art, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

About Paramount +

Paramount +, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video-on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service offers a vast library of original series, blockbuster shows and popular movies across all genres from world-renowned brands and production studios including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home of unparalleled sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to soccer to basketball and more, as well as exclusive broadcast rights to major properties. sports, including some of the biggest and most popular football leagues in the world. Paramount + also allows subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the United States, in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streamings from other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

For more information on Paramount +, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

