Bollywood celebrities support blind elephant Nina





AGRA Several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to support Nina, a visually impaired 60-year-old elephant, and raise awareness about the prevention of animal abuse. More than 60,000 signatures were collected on an online petition on the matter, following which Nina was taken to Elephant Hospital in Mathura for treatment. The elephant is blind in both eyes and suffers from severe arthritis, lameness and degenerative joint disease. Her deteriorating health and critical condition mean that she needs urgent medical attention. Wildlife SOS and the Forestry Department transported Nina to Elephant Hospital in Mathura for urgent treatment and care, said Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS. Nina has been subjected to begging for alms and used in wedding processions all her life. Despite being blind, weak, elderly, severely malnourished, and suffering from arthritis and fused joints, she continued to be exploited for commercial purposes, Kartick claimed. The sharp blow of the bull hook by its owner / mahout forced the blind elephant through heavy traffic, wedding-to-marriage towns where loud noises and crowds made her confused and scared. When Nina was not at work, she was tightly chained by a spiked chain that prevented her from lying down and resting. Even during the pandemic, when there was a ban on crowds at weddings, this elephant was used for wedding processions and forced to beg for alms on the streets. Nina never received proper medical care, said Dr Ilayaraja, deputy director of veterinary services at Wildlife SOS. Bollywood celebrities such as Athiya Shetty, Shruti Haasan, Randeep Hooda, Vivek Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Ramona Arena, Pia Trivedi, Bani J, Pooja Batra and Suchitra Pillai, and even the popular American television series Nolan Gould, the star of Modern Family, joined us to show their support. by signing the petition to help Nina and sharing the same on their respective social media accounts, he said. At Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura, Nina now enjoys the comfort of a dedicated team of experienced elephant vets and caregivers who perform ultrasound of her damaged eyes to explore possibilities to reduce her discomfort, x-rays of her fragile bones, blood tests and other tests to assess his condition. The Wildlife SOS veterinary team has also developed an intensive treatment plan for her that includes hydrotherapy, laser therapy and a healthy diet to help reduce her pain, Dr Ilayaraja said. Baiju Raj MV, Director of Conservation Projects, WSOS, said: We are very happy and grateful to the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department for their trust in us to help disabled elephants like Nina. Rajnikant Mittal, Divisional Forestry Officer, Mathura, said: The UP Forestry Department is happy to provide medical treatment to ailing elephants at Elephant Hospital in collaboration with Wildlife SOS.

