Actor Antonio de la Torre will mentor the first Screen International Spain Stars of Tomorrow | New





Spanish actor Antonio de la Torre will mentor the inaugural Spain Stars of Tomorrow, the latest edition of Screen International’s long-running talent scouting series that kicks off this summer at the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest (AMFF, 26 July-August 1). De la Torre holds the record for most actor nominations (14) at the Academy of Spanish Cinema Awards, the Goyas, since his breakthrough in Daniel Snchez Arevalos Dark Blue Almost Black in 2006 which earned him the award for Best Supporting Actor. His second victory, for best actor, came in 2019 for Rodrigo Sorogoyens The domain. A versatile performer, De la Torre has worked with the best Spanish filmmakers like Pedro Almodvar (Volver, I am so excited!), Alex de la Iglesia (The last circus, a film which won the award for best director and best screenplay in Venice in 2010), Pablo Berger (Abracadabra) and Manuel Martin Cuenca (Cannibal, the author). He has also worked in critically acclaimed Spanish films like Swamp, the endless trench and The fury of a patient man. Star in Spain, De la Torre also has an international career and is well positioned to advise the Screen Internationals Stars of Tomorrow, ten emerging actors and filmmakers all with international career potential who will be showcased at AMFF this month. He worked at lvaro Brechners A twelve year night, an international co-production that premiered in Venice where De la Torre played the imprisoned politician who would later become Uruguayan President Jose Mujica. And he has appeared in international series such as The night manager, with Tom Hiddelston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman, and The spanish princess. The most recent features of De la Torres include In pursuit of wonders, by Paul Meins, which was shot in Spain and Australia and also stars Edward James Olmos, Carmen Maura and Paz Vega, and Between life and death, by Giordano Gederlini, which he produced in French alongside Marine Vacth and Olivier Gourmet. Screen Internationals UK and Ireland Stars of Tomorrow has been running since 2004 and alumni include John Boyega, Emily Blunt, Robert Pattinson, Michaela Coel, Carey Mulligan, Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal. The Screens Arab Stars of Tomorrow initiative was launched in 2016 and showcased talents such as Moroccan filmmaker Alaa Eddine Aljem, Lebanese director Mounia Akl and Palestinian actress Maria Zreik.

