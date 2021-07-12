Hollywood Casino York sets official opening date for August 12





The casino, located at the York Galleria Mall, will feature around 500 slot machines and 24 table games, as well as a sports betting site and other amenities.

YORK COUNTY, PA Note: The video is from April 30. The Hollywood Casino York will open to the public on Thursday, August 12, Penn National Gaming announced Monday. The casino is located at the York Galleria Mall in the Township of Springettsbury. Assuming it gets the deal after the usual last regulatory approvals, Hollywood Casino York will open at noon on August 12, Penn National Gaming said. The Category 4 casino represents Penn National’s third facility in Pennsylvania, joining HollywoodCasino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville and The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington. A fourth property, Hollywood Casino Morgantown, is slated to open later this year, Penn National Gaming said. “The countdown to our grand opening begins today,” said Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino York. “We are very pleased to welcome guests to this magnificent new property soon, where they can experience top notch games, dining and entertainment.” The approximately 80,000 square foot facility will include approximately 500 slot machines and 24 table games, with a maximum capacity of 750 slot machines and 40 table games. The Hollywood Casino York will also feature a Barstool Sportsbook and Race Book, Diner & Drinks, a casual restaurant and bar, and the Classic Grill take-out restaurant. Ahead of the grand opening, Penn National will host two invite-only testing days, with proceeds from the game donating to local charities including York County Veterans Outreach, York County Food Bank, Mr. Sandy’s Veterans Helping Hand and local VFWs. and American Legion Posts. “We are thrilled to support the work of these amazing York County organizations,” said Warren. “Penn National is committed to actively engaging in the community and partnering with valuable groups to help those in need. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox43.com/article/news/local/york-county/hollywood-casino-york-sets-grand-opening-date-for-august-12-at-york-galleria-mall/521-8f7284b7-8ea9-4d0b-b35a-7e6d5f57cd7c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos