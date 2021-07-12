Entertainment
Jemaine Clément on his vampire universe with Taika Waititi
Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi put a little more bite in their cult vampire universe.
Their latest addition is Wellington Paranormal (Sundays at 9 p.m. on the CW), a comedy-horror show created by the “What We Do in the Shadows” duo. It follows the adventures of incurable police officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and OLeary (Karen OLeary) as they investigate supernatural incidents around the titular New Zealand capital.
The basic idea for the show came about a minute after watching Karen and Mike work together [while filming 2014 movie What We Do in the Shadows]Clement, 47, told The Post on a call from Wellington, where he is based.
If you look at the scenes in the movie where the police are talking to us, if you look at our faces, they were all smiles. This is the most we laughed at while making this film, being reprimanded by the police.
Wellington Paranormal is the second spin-off of the original Shadows, a mock documentary about the lives of vampire roommates, which Clement and Waititi wrote, directed and played. takes place in the same world and follows different vampire roommates living in Staten Island.
Although its first season has just landed in the United States, Wellington Paranormal has already aired in New Zealand, where it has confused viewers, Clement said.
There is a show here called Police Ten 7, which follows real cops and they often talk to drunk people. So that was another big influence [on ‘Wellington’]. When this show originally aired it was airing after three New Zealand reality police shows… I loved hearing stories of people telling me their mothers were confused when they turned on the police show and that there were alien plants chasing the cops. Like what? Why did this happen? Because they were watching real the cops just 10 minutes earlier.
While the What We Do in the Shadows franchise is large today, it had humble beginnings, starting with an onstage skit from Clement and Waititi, frequent collaborators and longtime friends (they met while ‘they were students at Victoria University of Wellington).
Taika gets up and tells jokes about vampires, then I get up and heckle him, Clement said of the first version of their premise. I play this rowdy vampire who has been heckling his comedy for 200 years. And he can’t get through a set, because the same rowdy follows him all over the world.
But turning that sketch into a movie and then into two spinoff shows actually took us a long time, he said.
We made a short film [in 2005] as a prequel concept with $ 180, I think. And at the same time, things started to happen for us. Flight of the Conchords was picked up as a show and Taika was nominated for an Oscar for a short film [2004s Two Cars, One Night]. So we were busy. So, about 10 years later, we finally made the film on a low budget for less than a million US dollars. We thought, maybe we could get that money back! And it continues with at least two shows.
A third show on werewolf characters was also in the works, but Clement said: What has happened since we talked about this is that Taika is now one of the greatest filmmakers in the world. And I spent all that time doing other paranormal TV shows. So, I don’t know if I would ever do anything about it – who knows. It would be fun to.
In addition to Wellington Paranormal, Clement is working on another show with Waititi. It will be our next thing, ”said Clément. “I can’t tell you about it yet – I’ll tell you in about a year.” And he’s also back in front of the camera on the big screen, starring in the Avatar films, the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 James Cameron blockbuster, which are filming simultaneously.
I’ve just been writing and directing for the last few years, so it’s good to play a part, ”he said. “It turns out that it is on this massive low budget movies. So every time I show up for work it’s like, I hope I remember how to act! ‘
