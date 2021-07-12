How an HBCU graduate charts their own path to Hollywood success

With access to cameras and publishing tools at our fingertips, it seems anyone with an idea and a phone can become a content creator.

Nonetheless, to succeed and overcome the entertainment industry’s longtime impenetrable “gatekeepers” still takes hard work, strategy, and a level of intelligence that can’t be learned in one viral video.

David Hunter Jr. has spent over 15 years perfecting, building and perfecting his craft, most recently through his production company “Made for More Entertainment”.

Years ago, Hunter, Jr. and his brother Daniel Hunter, along with their business partner Tatiana Johnson, created ‘Designed for more entertainment‘a full-service production company. It was years after performing, auditioning and working in Hollywood.

BLACK ENTERPRISE got the chance to meet Hunter about his series’Can you relate, ”Poster in black,’ and more.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: When did you first decide to get into comedy and production and when did you want to continue your career?

David Hunter, Jr .: I’ve always loved TV and been entertained and I don’t know how, but they would tell me when I was little that I would entertain the adults and say stuff. And I got back to things quite quickly. They couldn’t watch the adult TV shows around me or the late night TV because I got the hang of it really quickly. And then in middle school and high school, I did a lot of church plays. I also played drums growing up. I’ve always been in the arts, but I think in high school I just wanted to go to the movies all the time. I was running on the track, I was playing basketball, but after track training, if I wasn’t doing anything at home, if I wasn’t in church, I was at the movies and it’s really like that that I started. I knew I wanted to be an actor from then on.

BE: A lot of actors, if you’re not from LA, get to the point where they take a leap and come to Tinsel Town to embark on their dreams. When did you decide to move to LA?

DH: I went to Hampton and knew that even my first year, I wanted to be in LA. I wanted to study film and television and in Hampton back then there was only theater but it really gave me a love for the arts in a way I had never really experienced before . So when I started I was doing theater all the time. It was a small department, so we really got our hands dirty, being active. Plus, I was lucky to have older people, big sisters and big brothers, who moved to LA before me, so I kind of got the lay of the land from them.

BE: How did you get started Designed for more entertainment?

DH: The idea came to me years ago. When I was working in the theater I got sick and it was a life changing experience. In short, I was really tall, solid. I also worked out in a gym and lost almost 50 pounds in a month. I ended up going in and out of the hospital for a year and the doctors didn’t know what was wrong with me, it was really bad, my whole body stopped.

When I was healed, I remember praying.[to God] “If you heal my body, I will tell everyone that you did.” That’s why I mention it every time because, seeing people die is like, I’m grateful that I’m still alive.

People don’t even know I’ve been there and I don’t take it for granted. I remember during that time, I think to myself, why is this happening? Then when I started to recover my body [God] was like, ‘You’re just focused on the game, but I have After opportunities for you. ‘ So when I couldn’t play, I wrote a lot. I had written poetry before and was in a spoken word troupe and we performed in Hollywood, but then I started writing projects and little short films in Microsoft Word, I had no writing program. Everything had skyrocketed, but I really started to create that way.

It made me think, ‘Maybe this is something I can do too. I know, I just need the right format. ‘ That’s when the idea came. “They said you were meant for more. For more than just an actor. I created my first web series called “The Process” and we hired people and it was like, “Wait, we’re hiring people for something,” I wrote? Then we got a license for Black and Sexy TV, and they were killing the game then and so I was like, “Wait, do they believe in what I’m doing and something I’ve written?” ” And so it never left me that I was “made for more” than just being an actor.I don’t want to be 55 and still hope to have an audition. I want to create opportunities so that I can enjoy life with my family, you know, future wife, all that.

For more information on David Hunter and his projects, visit madeformoreentertainment.com.