Phoebe Philo launches new eponymous label





Written by Lea Dolan, CNN Phoebe Philo’s eye for clean, understated elegance has made the British designer a revered name in the fashion world. Now, after a three-year hiatus, she is returning to the industry. Philo announced the move on July 12. “Being in my studio and creating again has been both exciting and incredibly rewarding,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to reconnect with my audience and people around the world.” Its rally takes the form of a new eponymous label supported by the luxury conglomerate LVMH. In a statement, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault called Philo “one of the most talented designers of our time”. Fashion fanatics have followed Philo’s work for two decades. In 2001, Philo took over from Stella McCartney as creative director of luxury French fashion house Chlo. She migrated to Cline in 2008, when she had a cult following her. His departure from the legendary label in 2017 left fans of Philo’s work in shock. A devoted member of the Philo fandom even created the Instagram account. @OldCline (which now has more than 377,000 subscribers), as a visual praise commemorating Philo’s ten-year tenure with the brand. Fashion show of Cline’s spring / summer 2012 ready-to-wear collection in Paris. Credit: Pierre Verdy / AFP / Getty Images Philo’s stint at Cline gave a new meaning to glamor. Far from garish sequins, she has favored a new fashion of dressing built on the principles of minimalism, couture and effortless chic. And her influence on women’s fashion has been considerable. Despite Philo’s well-researched take on trends (in an interview with Vogue in 2009, she said: “It was better for me to work on a wardrobe idea than too much of a trend. hard to create things that stand the test of time ”) his simple and sophisticated designs have spawned thousands of copiers among fast fashion retailers. But the designer’s appeal is also recognized by the industry. In 2005 and 2010, Philo won the Designer of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards, and in 2011, she received the International Award at the CFDA Fashion Awards. “I am very happy to partner with Phoebe on her entrepreneurial journey,” Arnault said in his statement. Top image: Phoebe Philo at the 2017 Cline Spring / Summer ready-to-wear collection show in Paris.

