Dilip Kumar: the Bollywood legend who bridged the divide between India and Pakistan | Asia | An in-depth look at current events from across the continent | DW
Indian movie stars, especially Bollywood, remain immensely popular in Pakistan despite the bitter political rivalry between the two nations. But Dilip Kumar was not just any movie star, his appeal transcended borders, generations and the big screen.
Over the past week, the actor is remembered for the roles he played in films and those he played in cross-border peace efforts.
Kumar died at the age of 98 on July 7 in Mumbai, after months of ill health. His body was wrapped in the Indian flag and he was buried with state honors.
People across the Indian subcontinent have paid tribute to the Bollywood veteran, who dominated the “golden age” of the Indian film industry.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him as a “movie legend”, whose death he said was a “loss to our cultural world”. His Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, said he was “saddened” by the death of “the tallest and most versatile actor”.
Kumar’s acting career spanned over 50 years with nearly 60 films.
Hindu extremists in India have dubbed Kumar a ‘Pakistani agent’ due to late actor’s peacebuilding efforts
Pakistan ties
Kumar was born Mohammad Yusuf Khan in December 1922 in the city of Peshawar, British India, located in present-day Pakistan. The actor had often expressed a strong affinity for Peshawar and Pakistan in general.
As his funeral was in Mumbai, residents of Peshawar lit candles and offered prayers outside Kumar’s ancestral home in the city.
Shakeel Wahidullah Khan, resident and secretary of the Cultural Heritage Council, which hosts the prayer session, said he and his father are big fans of Kumar.
“I first met Dilip in 1988, when he came to Peshawar to visit his ancestral home,” Khan told DW. The visit had been Kumar’s first to Pakistan after the partition of the subcontinent after independence from the British.
“Standing outside the house, he told me that before entering through the door, he felt like his grandmother was waiting inside for him,” Khan recalls. “He asked his fans to give him an hour of solitude inside the house.”
“Dilip later told me that when he walked inside he felt like his grandmother was exactly where she was making him sleep,” he said. “There were imaginary words they were exchanging.”
“It all reflected how much he loved the city of Peshawar and its people,” Khan said.
Omar Quraishi, a Pakistani media commentator and veteran journalist, told DW that Kumar was special to fans in Pakistan because he was born in Peshawar and has become very popular throughout the Indian subcontinent.
“Dilip Kumar was more like a son of the ground to many in Pakistan,” Quraishi said.
“He definitely had his admirers on this side of the border and was a household name in many parts of the country,” he added.
From Peshawar to Bollywood
Kumar’s father was a fruit merchant who moved his family to Bombay, where Bollywood is located, in the late 1930s.
Devika Rani, actress and owner of Bombay Talkies film studio, spotted him at his father’s fruit stall and offered him her first role, in the 1944 film Jwar bhata. The movie didn’t work out so well, but then it got its big break with Milan in 1946.
Kumar dominated the film industry from the 1940s to the 1960s. He was nicknamed “Tragedy King” for the kind of roles he played as a character in love, who usually dies in the end.
In his most popular film, Mughal-e-Azam, he played the role of a Mughal prince. Sixteen years of preparation, the film was released in 1960 and became one of the highest grossing films in India at the time.
Advocacy for peace
In the late 1990s, Kumar took a step back from comedy and began to focus on humanitarian work in India and Pakistan.
He has become a staunch defender of peace between the two countries.
Kumar was awarded Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1998, becoming the only Indian recipient of this honor.
Notably, the actor used his goodwill in Pakistan to intervene during the Kargil War of 1999.
As Indian and Pakistani troops faced each other, the then Indian prime minister asked Kumar to join him in a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, according to former Pakistani foreign minister KM Kasuri.
Kumar urged the Pakistani prime minister to ease tensions, adding that it would be in the best interests of people on both sides of the border to avoid war.
“Messenger of peace”
Shakeel Khan believes that Kumar’s intense desire for peace was driven by the fact that the two countries were an integral part of his identity.
“His roots were in Peshawar, where he spent his entire childhood, and his future was in India, where he spent his youth and built his career,” Khan said. “He didn’t want to lose any part of his identity, which is why he wanted to forge closer ties between the two countries.”
It was because Kumar was a “messenger of peace,” Khan added, that he was loved even more by his fans in India and Pakistan.
Kumar’s death comes at a time of growing political acrimony between the neighbors.
Few of today’s Bollywood actors get involved in politics.
“The role of a possible peacemaker between the two neighbors is, unfortunately, a role that can no longer be replicated,” Quraishi said.
