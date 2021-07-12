Do you remember “Roommate” actor Park Min Woo? Here is his health check since the motorcycle accident of 2018





Actor Park Min Woo, who was involved in a devastating motorcycle crash in 2018, appears to have been recently spotted by fans. According to Allkpop, an online portal user revealed that my mother saw actor Park Min Woo at the local community health center. The actor was physically recovering with his father. I heard he was in a wheelchair and couldn’t walk although he could stand. It was before COVID-19, so it’s been about a year. I don’t know how much progress he’s made now It is the actor who was with me at the national rehabilitation center. He gained a lot of weight and could barely blink. His father took good care of him. I was sorry that he did not recover quickly. I also had a motorcycle accident..Please wish a speedy recovery, another user comment from March cited. See the comments in Korean:

Fans also found the latest photo of CTS’s Park Min Woos that read, In God’s Grace, we hope to see you onscreen soon. Looked:

For non-specialists, Park Min Woo underwent major surgery in April 2018 after sustaining a head injury in a motorcycle accident. Since then, the actor has been far from the spotlight. Earlier, the actors’ agency had shared that the condition is very good, in hospital, however, there has been no further update on him since. At this, Internet users continue to express their dissatisfaction with actor Park Min Woo. Park Min Woo made his acting debut in the Flower Boy drama Ramyun Shop in 2009, and went on to star in several popular reality shows, including Roommate. Meanwhile, Park Min Woo has not updated his social media since his last post in September 2019.

