Matthew Morrison welcomes second child | Entertainment





Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee Puente welcomed their second child. The couple already have three-year-old son Revel James Makai, and they say their family is now “complete” after their daughter Phoenix Monroe arrived in June. They told PEOPLE: “We Rise! Our family is now complete. Welcome, Phoenix Monroe! Phoenix weighed 7 lbs, 1.5 oz, and was 21 inches long when he was born. Former “Glee” star Matthew, 42, previously called fatherhood his biggest role to date. He said: It’s honestly the greatest love I have ever known. And really, I was so inspired that I felt like I didn’t know about life before fatherhood. I mean, I know it, sometimes I want to get it back. But there is nothing like it. I feel like my eyes have been completely opened to this whole new world, not to quote a Disney song. He also praised his wife Renee for being a great mother and for her strength after suffering a number of miscarriages. He said: “I feel like I have a brand new wife. She came into her power as a woman was, I think, transformational for our whole family. She is such a leader and really creates these. movements and all that with her speaking and really trying to empower other women and talk about things that a lot of women go through but are afraid to talk about, like miscarriage. “We had a few miscarriages along the way while trying to have a second baby, and it’s not fun. But it really allowed us to have the conversation and talk about things that were taboo or a little hard to get along with. express. So I think it really tied us a lot more. “

