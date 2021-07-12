Entertainment
A New Legacy, in theaters July 16 – CBS Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It’s been 25 years since audiences were brought to Looney Tune Land with Michael Jordan in order to prevent the Tunes from being sent to Moron Mountain. Now the Tunes are back and this time team up with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for another epic basketball showdown at Space Jam: A New Legacy.
James and the Tunes face a star-studded squad assembled by Don Cheadle’s Al G. Rhythm and led by James’ son, Dom. Dom James is played by Cedric Joe, a young Los Angeles native who grew up as a Lakers and LeBron fan, so having the chance to share the screen with James got him pretty excited.
“Everything is very surreal and I just understand everything. A lot of things still haven’t hit me yet. I feel like I’m living the dream right now, ”Joe said in an interview with CBS Local’s Ryan Mayer.
Joe made sure to do his homework after getting the part, revisiting the original to get a feel for what to expect with the Looney Tunes.
“I came back and watched the original Space Jam and I’m a fan of the original. So just to be able to be a part of the Space Jam franchise and bring it back, it’s just a blessing, ”Joe said.
The film explores the father-son dynamic between Joe’s character, Dom, and James, who disagree on what Dom’s future will look like. This relationship is at the heart of the film.
“Dom James is obviously the son of LeBron James who is good at basketball. But he doesn’t want to follow in his father’s footsteps by entering the NBA. He wants to go his own way and become a video game developer and he wants to make games because it’s something he’s really passionate about, ”Joe said. “It’s something he has a hard time trying to get his father to understand. And we see how they come to an agreement in this movie.
For Joe, working with James as part of a father-son duo was exciting because they were able to build that kind of chemistry by being together on set every day.
“It was really fun. We have to create chemistry and be together every day. And the movie and the chemistry that we had, we made it really easy for each other to be able to play a father and son to talk about. of the connection we have and the lack of communication, of mutual understanding, “Joe said.” It’s something you get to see how we understand each other and see each other from the other person’s point of view. “
That chemistry was also built off-screen with Joe making sure to challenge James to some basketball competitions. While he suffered many losses, as one would expect against the NBA veteran, Joe says he did secure a victory, in a free throw contest that he will talk about for a long time to come.
With the film releasing in theaters and HBO Max on Friday, Joe’s message on what audiences should expect is straightforward.
“Expect to laugh, have family fun, and play basketball,” Joe said.
Space Jam: a new legacy premieres this Friday, July 16 in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.
