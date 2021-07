West Hollywoods natural wine bar travel companion closes for good

West Hollywood wine bar, Fellow Traveler, is officially closed. Former Auburn sommelier Rick Arline’s barely eight-month-old restaurant opened weeks before the COVID-19 winter outbreak in Southern California forced restaurants to stop dining on site November 25. A Food Talk Central the user reports that the building is boarded up and that the Instagram page is no longer online. Arline also confirmed to Eater that the main investor has given up and the place will not reopen. In its early days, the restaurant was forced to function as a retail outlet, with the magnificent interior being empty for months. Arline and her partner Nick Schultz developed subscription boxes and always offered wine advice, while Chef Gabriel Geiger created the menu. No word on what Arline and the crew will do next. In other news: Driver crashed into comedian George Lopezs Torrance’s restaurant Chingon cuisine, say it Daily mail. Four people were injured.

Business intern looked at actor and Montecito resident Rob Lowes, who claims the lines at Starbucks are longer thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (that’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) who moved into the neighborhood a year ago. It turns out that this is not entirely correct.

Check out this exploration of Compton’s tacos by Los Angeles Tacos editor-in-chief Javier Cabral with specialist spots like Antojitos Los Cuates, specializing in antojitos and evening pozole.

Toddrickallen spotted a new location for Yangs Braised Chicken Rice in Sherman Oaks. It is an international chain that started a decade ago in the Chinese province of Jinan with more than 6,000 locations in Asia, Australia. In addition to another location in Arcadia, it looks like they’re filming for a summer opening in SFV.

The Morongo Casino, Resort, and Spa has hired chef Fabio Viviani to convert its former Potrero Canyon buffet into a Marketplace, which will open in December, reports the Pasadena Star News.

Actor Darrell Britt-Gibson wants his own cooking show, writes Grub Street. And apparently his breakfast tacos are, in his own words, unmatched.

Register to receive the newsletter

LA Eater

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://la.eater.com/2021/7/12/22573854/fellow-traveler-west-hollywood-natural-wine-bar-closing-los-angeles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos