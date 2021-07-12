92-year-old woman finally wears a wedding dress almost 70 years later after getting married

A woman from Alabama made her grandmother’s wish come true by wearing a wedding dress.

The idea came to Angela Strozier, who was watching Coming to America with her grandmother, Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker, 94 years old.

When the iconic wedding scene appeared with Shari Headley wearing this pink gown, Ms Tucker muttered something Ms Strozier couldn’t understand.

Ms Tucker finally repeated herself, saying aloud one of her longest wishes, I always wanted to try on a wedding dress, she told her granddaughter, who recounted the surprise of AL.com.

Ms Tucker was not fortunate enough to wear a wedding dress when she married her husband Lehman Tucker Sr in 1952 because under the law of the time black women were not allowed in bridal shops , according to Strozier.

Instead, she donned a navy blue dress over the Oscar-nominated title role Dorothy Dandriges costume. Carmen Miranda.

Mr. Tucker died in 1975, and although she had expressed no interest in remarrying, Ms. Tucker still hasn’t given up on wanting the experience of the white wedding dress. As soon as she heard about the urge, Ms. Strozier jumped on the internet and made an appointment at a wedding dress store.

They went to Davids Bridal at 1:30 p.m. on a Saturday, and the whole day was spent with Ms Tucker, who was given a complete makeover by makeup artist Pharris Clayton.

Ms. Tucker tried on two dresses and said of the experience that it felt like I was getting married. I didn’t want to take it off, but I knew I had to. I looked good in it though.

You know, I can’t even express how special that was. It was too special, she told AL.com. I’ve wanted to do this for a long time.

Ms Strozier said of her grandmother being fantastic is just an understatement of who she is, as Ms Tuckers’ accomplishments are many. She spent her youth working alongside civil rights activists and in 1963 became a registered electoral officer with Birmingham City Council. His retirement from his long tenure with the local authority was celebrated by Mayor Randall Woodfin. In addition, she is a mother of four, a grandmother of 11 and a great grandmother of 18.

Ms Strozier said their family loved to celebrate the grandmother. She always wins to entertain our shenanigans. She always told us to give her her flowers while she’s still there, not when she’s gone, so that she can enjoy them.

She continued: Whenever she’s expressed that she wants to do something, wants to go somewhere, wants to experience something, we do our best to make it happen.

She’s our grandmother, and to have such a vibrant grandmother at 94 is a blessing.

Other family members attended the special day at the bridal boutique and shared their joy on social media.

Lisa Tucker wrote in a Facebook post, I always tease her about being famous and tell her how we had to get used to sharing her with Birmingham, now we share her with the world. I’m glad the world can see how blessed we are. Live your dream grandmother.

According to ABC 3340 Ms. Tucker now wants to host a wedding reception and go on vacation to Jersaulem and Hawaii.